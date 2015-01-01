पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणेशपुर से खबर:भाजपा टिकट बंटवारे के दम पर चुनाव मैदान में कांग्रेस के लिए गुटबाजी बिगाड़ सकती है गणित

डूंगरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • बीटीपी के कारण अादिवासी वाेटर का ध्रुवीकरण हाेना तय

पंचायत चुनाव के पहले चरण में दाेवड़ा पंचायत समिति में 23 नवंबर को मतदान हाेगा। यहां पर पिछली बार कांग्रेस का प्रधान हाेने का मुख्य कारण कांग्रेस के बडे़ कद्दावर नेताओं का इसी क्षेत्र से होना रहा है। इस बार कांग्रेस की साख का सवाल है तो भाजपा कांग्रेस की फूट का फायदा उठाने की तैयारी में हैं। इसी काे ध्यान में रखते हुए भाजपा ने टिकट वितरण से लेकर प्रचार तक अनुशासित रूप से करने पर फोकस कर रही है। कांग्रेस के लिए इस बार गुटबाजी के साथ कद्दावर नेताओं के दूसरे क्षेत्र में जाकर चुनाव लड़ने से मुश्किल बढ़ी है।

वहीं बीटीपी के मुकाबले में हाेने के कारण आदिवासी वाेटर का ध्रुवीकरण हाेना लगभग तय है। एसे में गैर आदिवासी वाेटर काे लेकर मान मनुआर का दाैर सबसे अहम हाेगा। हालांकि बीटीपी आदिवासी वाेटर काे ही मानकर अपनी जीत सुनिश्चित साेच रही है। ऐसे में आने वाले समय में मतदाता ही राजनेताओ का भविष्य तय करेंगे। इस बाद दाेवड़ा पंचायत समिति में पुरुष प्रधान के लिए आरक्षित हाेने के कारण कांग्रेस में दाे बडे़ कद्दावर नेता चुनाव मैदान में है। वहीं भाजपा के लिए अभी चेहरा तय नहीं है। फिर भी पुराने कद्दावर नेता काे माैका मिल सकता है।

इन नेताओ पर दोनों पार्टी के दांव

1. पूंजीलाल परमार: पूर्व कांग्रेस विधायक हाेने के साथ लम्बा राजनीतिक अनुभव है। फिलहाल कांग्रेस से जनजाति कांग्रेस प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष का पद है। उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस से विधायक रहने के कारण फील्ड में पकड़ भी मजबूत है। 2.सुरमाल परमार: सरपंच संघ जिलाध्यक्ष हाेने के साथ ही कांग्रेस से ही अनुसूचित जनजाति प्रकाेष्ठ से जिलाध्यक्ष भी है। लगातार 35 साल से सरपंच पद का अनुभव हाेने के कारण प्रबल दावेदारी है।

1.भवंरलाल कटारा: भाजपा के युवा नेता हाेने के साथ ही फील्ड में अच्छी पकड़ है। लाेकसभा अाैर विधानसभा चुनाव में अच्छा प्रदर्शन 2. मांगीलाल ननाेमा: भाजपा में लम्बा राजनीतिक अनुभव है।

सरकारी कार्यालयों के साथ अधिकारियाें की नियुक्ति
भाजपा शासनकाल में पांच से बढा़कर दस पंचायत समिति बनने के बाद से यहां पर विकास अधिकारी का पद मिल गया। इसके बाद काेई भी अन्य अधिकारी पद नहीं मिला है। पिछले पांच साल से यहां पर तहसीलदार और उपखंड अधिकारी के पद की मांग चलती अा रही है। सिर्फ दाेवड़ा पंचायत समिति में तहसीलदार का पद स्वीकृत नहीं है। जिसके कारण यहां के लोगों काे 30 से 40 किमी. दूर डूंगरपुर मुख्यालय पर जाने काे मजबूर हाेना पड़ता है। इसके अलावा यहां पर एसडीएम का पद भी स्वीकृत नहीं है। दाेवड़ा पंचायत समिति के गठन के बाद सिर्फ विकास अधिकारी अाैर ब्लाॅक मुख्य शिक्षा अधिकारी का पद स्वीकृत हुअा। इसके अलावा यहां पर डिस्काॅम एईएन अभी भी डूंगरपुर मुख्यालय पर है। इसी प्रकार पीएचईडी का मु्ख्य अाॅफिस डूंगरपुर में है। यहीं हाल पशुपालन, किसान अाैर अन्य विभाग के चल रहे है। हर काम के लिए डूंगरपुर मुख्यालय काे जाने काे मजबूर हाेना पड़ता है। पंचायत समिति का दर्जा मिलने के बावजूद अभी तक काेई भी अधिकारी के कार्यालय स्वीकृत नहीं हुए है। इस बार के चुनाव में यह मुद्दा भी फिर से गरमाया हुआ है।

