पुनरीक्षण अभियान:दो बूथों पर बीएलओ नहीं मिले मनरेगा एमआईएस मैनेजर एपीओ

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ई-मित्रों पर नई रेट लिस्ट लगाने के निर्देश
  • कलेक्टर ने किया उचित मूल्य दुकानों, बूथ, ई-मित्र का निरीक्षण

वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड याेजना के तहत कलेक्टर सुरेश ओला ने शनिवार को दिव्यांग मतदाताओं के लिए आयोजित क्लस्टर नामांकन शिविर, वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत आधार सीडिंग को लेकर उचित मूल्य दुकानों तथा ई-मित्रों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। ओला ने विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम-2021 के तहत 12 दिसम्बर को विशेष योग्यजनों का मतदाता सूचियों में शत प्रतिशत पंजीकरण के लिए क्लस्टर नामांकन शिविर के तहत मतदान बूथ दोवडा, बड़ौदा आदि बूथ जांचे।

उन्होंने राजकीय बाल सुधार गृह में रहने वाले बालक-बालिकाओं, जिनका निवास प्रमाण पत्र नहीं है उनका निवास प्रमाण पत्र बनाए जाने तथा शिविर में मतदान का पंजीयन की कार्रवाई के संबंध में जानकारी ली । उन्होंने संबंधित अधिकारियों को दिव्यांगजनों के शत प्रतिशत पंजीयन कराए जाने के निर्देश दिए। निरीक्षण के दौरान दोवड़ा बूथ पर बूथ लेवल अधिकारी भूरालाल पाटीदार तथा बड़ौदा बूथ पर बीएलओ नारायणलाल बरजोड़ अनुपस्थित मिले।

निरीक्षण के दौरान कलेक्टर ओला ने वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत डूंगरपुर जिले के राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के पात्र परिवारों के आधार सीडिंग की प्रगति का भी जायजा लिया। उन्होंने खेड़ा कच्छवासा डीलर मूलचंद कलाल, दोवड़ा डीलर रामजी पटेल, रागेला डीलर केशवलाल की उचित मूल्य दुकानों पर पहुंचकर मौके पर आधार सीडिंग से शेष यूनिट्स लक्ष्य, मृत्यु, पलायन, आधार नहीं होने की जानकारी ली।

ओला ने समस्त डीलर्स की आधार सीडिंग की दैनिक रूप से प्रगति से अवगत करवाने एवं बने हुए समस्त आधार कार्ड की सीडिंग कराने के निर्देश दिए गए। उन्होंने पंचायत समिति दोवड़ा एवं आसपुर के ई-मित्र किओस्क निरीक्षण किया। जिला कलेक्टर द्वारा नरणिया के विनोद कुमार परमार एवं पुनाली के गणेश लाल प्रजापत तथा आसपुर की बड़ौदा ग्राम पंचायत के प्रदीप कुमार सेवक के मित्रों का निरीक्षण किया गया।

कलेक्टर ओला द्वारा कियोस्क द्वारा दी जा रही समस्त सेवाएं वन नेशन वन राशन योजना अंतर्गत की जा रही शेडिंग तथा क्योस्को को प्रत्येक सेवा के लिए मिलने वाले कमीशन के बारे में भी जानकारी ली। उन्हाेंने ई-मित्र केंद्रों पर नई रेट लिस्ट लगाने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने शनिवार काे महात्मा गांधी नरेगा याेजना की समीक्षा करते हुए वीडियाे कांर्फेसिंग की।

उन्हाेंने महात्मा गांधी याेजना में कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने वाले एमआईएस मैनेजर झाैथरी काे एपीओ किया। वहीं चिखली मैनेजर काे कारण बताओ नाेटिस जारी किया।उन्हाेंने 16 दिसंबर से मनरेगा में 220 रुपए पूरी मजदूरी दिलाने के उद्देश्य के साथ शुरू हाे रहे पूरा काम पूरा दाम अभियान की तैयारी की समीक्षा के लिए विकास अधिकारियाें काे वीडियाे कांफ्रेसिंग के माध्यम से समीक्षा की।

जिसमें अधिकारी व कर्मचारियाें काे निर्देश देते हुए कहा की मनरेगा स्थल पर 5-5 के समूह में कार्य की माप व मजदूरी निर्धारण करने के निर्देश दिए।याेजना में महिला मेट नियाेजन, मानव दिवस सृ़जन, अपूर्ण कार्य, 100 दिवस पू्र्णता प्रगति में पिछले विकास अधिकारियाें, कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायकाें व ग्राम विकास अधिकारियाें काे 15 दिवस में कार्य में प्रगति नहीं लाने पर कार्यवाही की चेतावनी दी।

