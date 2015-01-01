पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रिकॉर्डिंग:ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मियों की वर्दी पर लगे बॉडी वार्न कैमरे, नियम तोड़ने वालों की रिकॉर्डिंग

डूंगरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ट्रैफिक पुलिस को शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था को सुधारने व यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों पर निगरानी रखने के लिए 8 बॉडी वार्न कैमरे मिले हैं। इन कैमरों के माध्यम से वाहन चालकों पर नजर रखी जा सकेगी। बॉडी वार्न कैमरों में ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मी व वाहन चालक की प्रत्येक गतिविधियों की रिकॉर्डिंग हो सकेगी।

इन कैमरों की खासियत यह है कि वीडियो व रिकॉर्डिंग को आसानी से कोई छेड़छाड़ नहीं कर सकेगा। ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मियों व वाहन चालकों के बीच यदि अभद्र-व्यवहार की शिकायतें मिलती हैं तो ऐसी स्थिति में कैमरे की वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग के जरिए घटना की असलियत का पता लगाया जा सकेगा कि गलती किसकी थी।

दरअसल, डूंगरपुर यातायात शाखा टीम को 8 बॉडी वार्न कैमरे मिले है। इसे शहर के तहसील चौराहा, पुराना बस स्टैंड, डाइट मोड व अन्य जगह पर ड्यूटी कर रहे पुलिस कर्मियों को दिए गए है। कैमरे को प्वाइंट पर तैनात ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मी अपनी वर्दी में लगाएगा। यह कैमरे ड्यूटी के दौरान चालू रहेंगे। सड़कों पर तेज रफ्तार और डेंजर्स ड्राइविंग करने वालों के खिलाफ एक्शन लिया जाएगा। यातायात शाखा प्रभारी विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि सात दिन पूर्व ड्यूटी करने वाले यातायात पुलिस क​र्मियों को पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय की तरफ से बॉडी वार्न कैमरे दिए गए है।

अब किसकी गलती, यह सच आएगा सामने : ड्यूटी के समय ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मी फुल प्रूफ कैमरे से लैस रहेंगे। ऐसे में न तो ऑन ड्यूटी कोई पुलिस कर्मी गलत बर्ताव कर पाएगा और न ही नियम तोड़ने पर चालान कटते समय कोई यह कहेगा कि मेरा चालान गलत कट रहा है। मेरे साथ फलां ट्रैफिक वाले ने गलत बर्ताव किया। अगर कोई ऑन ड्यूटी ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मी से बदसलूकी भी करेगा तो उसकी पहचान भी हो सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें