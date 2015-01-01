पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:बिछीवाड़ा सीएचसी के दोनों डॉक्टर पांच दिन से गैरहाजिर,कलेक्टर ने किया निरीक्षण, दोनों पर कार्रवाई के निर्देश

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टर सुरेश कुमार ओला मंगलवार काे अचानक गुजरात बाॅर्डर पर स्थित पाेलिंग बूथ के निरीक्षण से पहले बिछीवाड़ा सीएचसी पहुंच गए। जहां पर दाेपहर काे 2 बजे दाेनाे डाक्टर माैके पर नहीं थे, हालांकि सार्वजनिक छुट्टी हाेने के कारण ओपीडी टाइम 11 बजे तक था। फिर कलेक्टर ओला ने दाेनाे डाक्टर काे क्वार्टर से अस्पताल में बुलाने चतुर्थश्रेणी कर्मचारी भेजा।

जहां पर दाेनाे डाक्टर नहीं मिले। इसके बाद कलेक्टर ने उपस्थित रजिस्टर देखा। जहां पर दाेनाे डाक्टर ने पिछले पांच दिन से हस्ताक्षर नहीं किए थे। इस पर कलेक्टर ने माैके से सीएमएचओ काे फाेन करके दाेनाें डाक्टर के खिलाफ नाेटिस जारी करते हुए कार्रवाई करने के सख्त निर्देश दिए। वहीं बीसीएमएचओ काे बुधवार पूरे मामले की रिपाेर्ट लेकर बुलाया गया है।

कलेक्टर ने बताया की नेशनल हाईवे आठ पर सीएचसी हाेने के कारण जिम्मेदारी ज्यादा है। बिछीवाड़ा ब्लाॅक की लास्ट मीटिंग में वहां पर जननी सुरक्षा याेजना और अन्य याेजनाओं में प्रगति सबसे कम मिली थी। जिसके बाद वहां कार्यरत बीसीएमएचओ काे सुधार करने के सख्त निर्देश दिए थे। जिसके बाद इसी कड़ी में सुधार के लिए बिछीवाड़ा सीएचसी का निरीक्षण किया।

वहां पर कार्यरत मेलनर्स सुनील शर्मा ने मरीजाें की ओपीडी के बारे में जानकारी ली। इसके अलावा सीएचसी में पाेर्च में रखे सामान काे लेकर नाराजगी जाहिर की। वहीं अस्पताल में साफ-सफाई काे सुधारने की बात कही। कलेक्टर ने गुजरात बाॅर्डर पर स्थित पालीसाेड़ा और आसियावाव पाेलिंग बूथ का भी निरीक्षण किया।

पिछली मीटिंग में उठे इश्यू पर कार्रवाई नहीं हाेने पर नाराजगी जाहिर की : कलेक्टर ने सामान्य चिकित्सालय विभिन्न वार्डों एवं चिकित्सालय के विभिन्न प्रभागों का निरीक्षण किया। अव्यवस्थाओं पर गहरी नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए अधीक्षक एवं पीएमओ को दो दिन में व्यवस्थाओं को सुधारने के लिए पाबंद किया। उन्हाेंने काेविड जांच केंद्र में अतिरिक्त कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर नहीं लगाने पर प्रभारी के प्रति नाराजगी जाहिर की।

उन्हाेंने कहा की जांच में अाने वाले लाेगाे काे बार-बार बुलाने के अच्छा है दाे कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर मिलकर रजिस्ट्रेशन करके जांच में सुविधा बढ जाएगी। इसके अलावा उन्हाेंने अस्पताल में मरीजाें के मिलने आ रहे परिजन के लिए पास व्यवस्था लागू करने के लिए कहा।

