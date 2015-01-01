पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्वाचन क्षेत्र:भाजपा-कांग्रेस के सीधे मुकाबले वाली हर सीट पर अब बीटीपी भी,सबसे ज्यादा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र वार्ड संख्या 10 में छह उम्मीदवार मैदान में

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के लिए प्रथम चरण में चुनाव की शुरुआत 23 नवंबर काे हाे जाएगी। जिला परिषद के 27 वार्ड में कुल 89 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। सभी ने प्रचार अभियान में पूरी ताकत झाेंक दी है। अब तक पंचायतीराज चुनावाें में भाजपा-कांग्रेस का सीधा आमने-सामने का मुकाबला रहा। पर, इस बार सभी 27 सीटाें पर बीटीपी ने अपने उम्मीदवार उतार दिए है। हालाकि, पार्टी का सिम्बल नहीं मिलने से बीटीपी के सभी उम्मीदवार बताैर निर्दलीय मैदान में है। तीन वार्ड में चार-चार प्रत्याशी मैदान में हाेने के कारण राेचक मुकाबला देखने काे मिलेगा। वहीं बीटीपी के गढ़ चाैरासी में वार्ड संख्या 10 में एक साथ छह उम्मीदवार मैदान में है। यहां पर करीब चार युवा अादिवासी वाेटर चुनाव मैदान में है। पूरे जिला परिषद चुनाव में भाजपा-कांग्रेस इस बार भी आमने सामने की सीधी टक्कर बता रहे है।

लेकिन सभी जगह बीटीपी के उम्मीदवाराें ने दाेनाें पार्टी की चिंता बढ़ा रखी है।चुनावी प्रसार-प्रचार में कांग्रेस जहां पर राज्य सरकार की ओर से करवाए जा रहे कार्याें की जानकारी दे रही है। वहीं भाजपा की ओर से केंद्र की उपलब्धियाें के साथ ही राज्य सरकार की दाे साल की नाकामी काे रखा जा रहा है। इसके अलावा बीटीपी ने जातिगत राजनीति काे ही मुद्दा बनाया है।

कांग्रेस के काेराेनाकाल में मनरेगा से मिले राेजगार के सहारे, वहीं युवाअाें के लिए काेचिंग सेंटर पर फाेकस : कांग्रेस ने जिला परिषद चुनाव में इस बार स्थानीय मुद्दाें पर भी वाेटर काे आकर्षित किया है। जहां पर 27 वार्ड में कांग्रेस के प्रतिनिधि चुने जाने पर सामुदायिक भवन बनाकर उन्हें काेचिंग सेंटर में तब्दील करने का दावा किया जा रहा है। निर्वतमान जिलाध्यक्ष दिनेश खाेड़निया ने बताया की पूरे देश में काेराेनाकाल में पलायन के बाद गुजरात अाैर महाराष्ट्र से बेराेजगार डूंगरपुर पहुंचे। जहां पर राज्य सरकार की ओर से इन मजदूराें के लिए मनरेगा के माध्यम से अधिकतम राेजगार उपलब्ध कराया गया। इसी के अलावा उनके खाते में 3500 रुपए की सहायता राशि भी दी गई। इसके अलावा राज्य के किसी भी व्यक्ति काे भूखा नहीं साेने दिया। निशुल्क गेहूं और चना दाल का वितरण किया।

इसी मुद्दाें काे जनता के बीच रखा जाएगा। इसके अलावा कांग्रेस के जिला प्रमुख बनने के बाद प्रत्येक जिला परिषद वार्ड में एक बहुउ्देश्य सामुदायिक भवन का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। जहां पर सभी जातियाें काे युवाअाें के लिए सरकारी पदाें के लिए काेचिंग की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। इसके अलावा यहां पर उन्हें कॅरियर मार्गदर्शन भी दिया जाएगा। इन्हीं भवनाें का उपयाेग महिलाओ और बालिकाओँ काे आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए किया जाएगा। जिससे उन्हें स्वराेजगार से जाेड़ा जा सके।

कांकरी डूंगरी में बीटीपी ने कांग्रेस के साथ मिलकर बेराेजगार युवाअाें काे फंसा दिया : भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष प्रभु पंडया ने बताया की पिछले दाे साल में जिले सहित पूरे राज्य में कही विकास नहीं हुअा है। बजट में कैची एेसी चलाई है की कही भी विकास दिख नहीं रखा है। सब बाते गांव वाले समझ रहे है। बिजली के बिल प्रति यूनिट 9 रुपए कर दिए है। अाम व्यक्ति अार्थिक संकट से गुजर रहा है। गुजरात का पड़ाेसी जिला हाेने के कारण यहां पर 50 प्रतिशत अाबादी वहां से जुड़ी हुई है। एेसे में पेट्राेल-डीजल के दाम पूरे देश में सबसे ज्यादा राजस्थान में है। मात्र 50 किमी. दूर गुजरात से डूंगरपुर में पेट्राेल-डीजल में 5 से 10 रुपए का अंतर है। काेराेनाकाल में केंद्र सरकार की अाेर से प्रत्येक व्यक्ति काे पांच किलाे अनाज, बैंक खाताें में सीधे पैसे, दीन दयाल उपाध्या विद्घुतीकरण याेजना में बिजली पहुंचाने, गांव में प्रधानमंत्री अावास याेजना से मकानाें के निर्माण की याेजना अब लाेगाें के दिल में बसे हुए है। बीटीपी अाैर कांग्रेस ने मिलकर कांकरी डूंगरी उपद्रव में बेराेजगार युवाअाें काे फंसाया गया है। बीटीपी अाैर कांग्रेस ने अपने लाेगाें काे काेर्ट से छुड़वा दिया। वहीं कई बेराेजगार युवाअाें काे अभी तक जेल में रहना पड़ रहा है। भाजपा का जिला प्रमुख बनने के बाद ग्राम पंचायताें के बंद पड़े विकास कार्य पर सबसे ज्यादा फाेकस किया जाएगा। इससे ग्राम पंचायत की मजबूती हाेने से पूरे क्षेत्र का विकास हाेगा।

क्षेत्र छाेड़कर दूसरी जगह चुनाव लड़ने पर दाेनाे पार्टी में चिंता की लकीर : इस बार जिला परिषद चुनाव में पार्टी के कद्दावर नेताअाें ने भी अपने हाथ अाजमाए है। कांग्रेस में जहां पीठ से पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष पि्रयकांत पंडया चुनाव मैदान में है। जाे मूलत: डूंगरपुर शहर से है, एेसे में उन्हें पीठ की सामान्य वर्ग की सीट से सीधे उम्मीदवार बनाया है। हालांकि पंडया कांग्रेस के कद्दावर नेताअाें में से एक है अाैर पैतृक गांव सीमलवाड़ा है। फिर भी उन्हें वार्ड संख्या पीठ के स्थानीय कांग्रेसी नेताअाें की अनदेखी से नाराजगी है। वहीं भाजपा ने पीठ से मंडल अध्यक्ष ईश्वरलाल लबाना चुनाव मैदान में है। इससे कांग्रेस काे यहां पर बड़ी मेहनत करनी हाेगी। यहीं हाल भाजपा में भी निठाउवा क्षेत्र से देखने काे मिल सकता है। यहां पर भाजपा की महिला नेता चंद्रलेखा कलासुअा काे मैदान में उतारा है। जाे मूलत: बिलड़ी ग्राम पंचायत से है। अपने गृह क्षेत्र से करीब 100 किमी. दूर निठाउवा से चुनाव लड़ रही है।

