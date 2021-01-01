पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना:दाेपहर 12 बजे तक डूंगरपुर और सागवाड़ा के सभी वार्डों का आ जाएगा परिणाम

डूंगरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • डूंगरपुर में पहले वार्ड एक से पांच अाैर दूसरे कमरे में वार्ड 21 से 25 का मिलेगा रिजल्ट, वहीं सागवाड़ा में वार्ड एक से शुरू हाेगा परिणाम का क्रम

नगर निकाय चुनाव काे लेकर 31 जनवरी काे परिणाम की घाेषणा की जाएगी। सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हाेने वाली मतगणना के लिए शुक्रवार काे प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। डूंगरपुर शहर के 40 वार्ड के लिए 105 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं। परिणाम काे लेकर रिटर्निग ऑफिसर एवं उपखण्ड़ अधिकारी राजेश कुमार मीणा की अध्यक्षता में शुक्रवार को ईडीपी सभागार में प्रशिक्षण हुआ।

उपखण्ड़ अधिकारी राजेश कुमार मीणा ने कहा कि सुबह 8 बजे मतगणना में लगे कार्मिकों एवं पोलिंग एजेंट को उपस्थित होना होगा। प्रत्येक कार्मिक को अपना परिचय पत्र अनिवार्यता रूप से साथ लेकर आना होगा। कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य होगा।

प्रशिक्षण में राज्य दक्ष प्रशिक्षक प्रकाशचन्द्र शर्मा ने बताया कि मतगणना में 15 गणक पर्यवेक्षक एवं 15 गणक सहायक होंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि दो कमरो में पांच-पांच के टेबल पर मतगणना होगी। जिसमें गणक पर्यवेक्षक एवं गणक सहायक एक टेबल पर होंगे। पहले डाक मतपत्र की गणना होगी। इसके बाद ईवीएम मशीन से मतगणना की जाएगी। 40 वार्डो की मतगणना में करीब 80 कार्मिक उपस्थित रहेंगे।

शहर के एसबीपी काॅलेज में दाे कमराें में 20-20 वार्ड काे बांट दिया गया है। जहां पर एक राउंड में पांच वार्ड काे लिया गया हैं। जिस हिसाब से एक राउंड में करीब 20 मिनट का समय माना जा रहा है। चार राउंड में करीब दाे घंटे में परिणाम जारी हाे जाएगा। सबसे पहले सुबह आठ बजे 15 डाकमत पत्र की गणना हाेगी। इसके बाद ईवीएम मशीन से गणना हाेगी। इसके बाद दुबारा गणना के लिए समय रिर्जव रखा गया है। इस हिसाब से करीब 12 बजे तक गणना पूर्ण करना प्रस्तावित हैं।

सागवाड़ा में आठ राउंड में 35 वार्ड की हाेगी गणना, डूंगरपुर में एक राउंड में पांच वार्ड काे लिया जाएगा

नगरपालिका सागवाड़ा चुनाव में नगर के 35 वार्डों के लिए गलियाकोट रोड पर स्थित राउमावि पुनर्वास कॉलोनी सागवाड़ा के स्ट्रांग रूम में रखी है। कांग्रेस और भाजपा के 35 - 35 प्रत्याशियों समेत 92 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला हाेगा। एसडीएम राजीव द्विवेदी ने बताया कि स्कूल के कमरा नंबर 20 में मतगणना हाेगी। मतगणना के लिए एक ही कमरे में कुल 8 राउंड हाेंगे। मतगणना को लेकर 5 टेबल लगाए गए हैं। प्रत्येक वार्ड में दो बूथ बनाए गए है। जिसके कारण टेबल एक पर वार्ड संख्या एक से शुरूआत हाेगी।

डूंगरपुर के 40 वार्डों काे दाे कमराें में बांटा
40 वार्डों के लिए जिला निर्वाचन विभाग की ओर से दाे कमराें की व्यवस्था की गई है। जहां पर करीब 15 गणक और गणक सहायक माैजूद रहेंगे। जिसमें पहले कमरे में वार्ड संख्या एक से पांच तक की गिनती सुबह 8: 30 बजे शुरू हाेगी। जिसमें एक वार्ड के लिए अधिकतम पांच मिनट निर्धारित हाेगा।

एक राउंड में पांच वार्ड काे लिया गया है। जिसके कारण अधिकतम 20 से 25 मिनट के दरम्यान रिजल्ट जारी हाेगा। रिजल्ट गणना में एक वार्ड से एक पार्टी प्रतिनिधी अंदर रह सकेंगा। एक राउंड खत्म हाेने के बाद पांच से दस मिनट का ब्रेक रखा जाएगा। जिसके बाद दूसरा राउंड वार्ड पांच से दस शुरू हाेगा।

वहीं दूसरे कमरे में वार्ड संख्या 21 से 25 की गणना शुरू हाेगी। यहां पर भी एक राउंड में पांच वार्ड काे रखा गया हैं। जिससे करीब 20 से 25 मिनट में एक राउंड की गणना हाेगी। दोपहर 12 बजे तक बोर्ड की तस्वीर साफ हो जाएगी।

