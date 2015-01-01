पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रवेश प्रक्रिया:पॉलिटेक्निक काॅलेज की रिक्त सीटों पर प्रवेश के लिए अभ्यर्थियों को एक और मौका

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पॉलिटेक्निक महाविद्यालयों में सत्र 2020-21 के लिये संस्थान स्तर पर सीधे प्रवेश की तृतीय चरण की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के अन्तर्गत द्वितीय वर्ष (पार्श्व प्रवेश) में दिनांक 20 से 24 नवंबर एवं प्रथम वर्ष (इंजीनियरिंग एवं नॉन इंजीनियरिंग) में दिनांक 23 से 26 नवंबर के मध्य प्रवेश प्रक्रिया की जा रही है। तकनीकी शिक्षा निदेशालय के निदेशक पीसी मकवाना ने बताया कि तकनीकी शिक्षा मंत्री द्वारा छात्र हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए निर्णय लिया है। अभ्यर्थी को महाविद्यालय में इच्छुक शाखा नहीं मिलने पर वह अन्य महाविद्यालय में अपनी सुविधा अनुसार प्रत्येक दिवस उपलब्ध सीटों की जानकारी प्राप्त कर प्रवेश लेने जा सकता है।

आवेदन फार्म तकनीकी शिक्षा निदेशालय की वेबसाइट साइट पर उपलब्ध है। अभ्यर्थी, आवेदन फार्म इच्छुक संस्थान में प्रवेश दिवस में दोपहर 13 बजे तक जमा कराते हुए उसी दिवस मेरिट अनुसर व्यक्तिगत साक्षात्कार से प्रवेश ले सकेगे। डिप्लोमा इंजीनियरिंग पाठयक्रमों के लिए योग्यता 10वीं की परीक्षा राजस्थान बोर्ड या उसके समकक्ष परीक्षा गणित एवं विज्ञान विषयों सहित 35 प्रतिशत अंको से उतीर्ण होना चाहिए। नॉन

इंजीनियरिंग पाठयक्रमों के लिए योग्यता 10वीं की परीक्षा राजस्थान बोर्ड या समकक्ष परीक्षा उतीर्ण होना चाहिए। द्वितीय वर्ष पार्श्व प्रवेश हेतु 12वीं विज्ञान वर्ग गणित अथवा जीव विज्ञान के साथ उतीर्ण, आईटीआई, 12वीं वोकेशनल एजूकेशन से उतीर्ण होना चाहिए। सभी पाठयक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए कोई आयु सीमा नहीं है। महिला अभ्यिार्थियों के लिए छात्रावास सुविधा भी उपलब्ध हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें