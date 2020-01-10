पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वॉर रूम:काेरोना : राज्य स्तरीय हेल्पलाइन 108 मजबूत, राज्य -जिला स्तर तक वॉर रूम

डूंगरपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश में कोरोना महामारी के संक्रमण की रोकथाम एवं उपचार की व्यवस्था में बेहतर समन्वय के लिए राज्य स्तरीय हेल्पलाइन 181 का सुदृढ़ीकरण किया हैं। वही जिला स्तर तक वॉर रूम स्थापित किए गए हैं। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने बताया कि हेल्पलाइन 181 से कोरोना महामारी से प्रभावित व्यक्ति या उनके परिजन कोरोना के संबंध में किसी भी प्रकार की जानकारी या सलाह प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

आमजन कोरोना से संबंधित अपनी किसी भी परेशानी के बारे में भी राज्य-स्तरीय हेल्पलाइन 181 पर अवगत करा सकते हैं। इस हेल्पलाइन के लिए पर्याप्त टेलीफोन लाइन की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जा रही है । डॉ शर्मा ने बताया कि प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में कोरोना के इलाज की समुचित व्यवस्था की गई

है। सभी जिले में ऑक्सीजन बेड, आईसीयू बेड तथा वेन्टिलेटर जैसे जीवन रक्षक उपकरणों की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश में कोरोना के मरीजों के इलाज में कोई कमी नहीं छोड़ी जाएगी। प्रमुख सचिव चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अखिल अरोरा ने वीसी में निर्देश दिए।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें