मामला दर्ज:बाइक बाॅट स्कीम के नाम पर लोगों से ऐंठे लाखों रुपए, 4 लाेगाें पर केस दर्ज

सीमलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रेटर नोएडा निवासी दो, अहमदाबाद निवासी एक​, बांसीया निवासी एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

बाइक बाॅट स्कीम के नाम पर लोगों से लाखों रुपए की राशि ऐंठने, दाे गुना व तीन गुना राशि वापस करने का लालच देकर निवेश कराने पर धंबोला थाना पुलिस ने चार लोगों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी करने व आपराधिक षडयंत्र करने समेत एक अन्य धारा में मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। झलाप निवासी भोगीलाल पुत्र नगजी पाटीदार ने डूंगरपुर एसपी को गर्वित इनोवेटिव प्रमोटर्स लिमिटेड बाइक बाॅट कंपनी के मुख्य प्रबंध निदेशक ग्रेटर नोएडा निवासी संजय पुत्र रतन सिंह भाटी, डायरेक्टर फाइनेंस ग्रेटर नोएडा निवासी करणपालसिंह पुत्र केहरीसिंह, बाइक बॉट अधिकृत एजेंट अहमदाबाद गाठगोडिया निवासी मनोज पटेल, बांसीया निवासी गुणवंत कलाल के खिलाफ परिवाद पेश किया। इसके बाद डाक के जरिए धंबोला थाने भेजा गया। इस पर प्रकरण दर्ज हुआ। उपनिरीक्षक रणजीत सिंह को जांच दी गई है।

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार आरोपी करणपाल सिंह व संजय भाटी ने गर्वित इनोवेटिव प्रमोटर्स लिमिटेड बाइक बॉट स्कीम शुरू की थी। इसमें 62 हजार 100 रुपए निवेश करने पर 1 लाख 17 हजार 180 मासिक किस्तों में लौट आने की योजना बनाई। दूसरी स्कीम जिसमें एक बाइक की कीमत 1 लाख 24 हजार 200 रुपए 12 माह की किस्तों में प्रति माह बाइक किराए अन्य लाभ देने की स्कीम चला रखी थी।

इसका आरोपियों की ओर से सोशल मीडिया साइट कंपनी के अधिकृत एजेंट व व्यक्तिगत रूप, टेलीफोन के जरिए प्रचार किया। लोगों को आकर्षित करने का काम किया। बाइक बॉट स्कीम पर सीमलवाड़ा में लाखों रुपए निवेश किए गए। इसमें 15 बाइक बॉट पर कुल 18 लाख 63 हजार रुपए, चार बाइक बॉट के 2 लाख 48 हजार रुपए परिवादी की तरफ से निवेश किया गया। परिवादी भोगीलाल ने पुलिस को बताया कि कालूराम पुत्र लालजी पटेल ने 1 लाख 24 हजार, कमला देवी पत्नी वेलजी पाटीदार ने 1 लाख 24 हजार, मंजुला पत्नी भोगीलाल पाटीदार ने 1 लाख 24 हजार रुपए, चिराग पाटीदार ने 62 हजार 100, मोहम्मद फारुख शेख ने 1 लाख 24 हजार 200 रुपए

निवेश किए। गर्वित इनोवेटिव प्रमोटर्स लिमिटेड बाइक बॉट ने दाे गुनी रकम का लालच दिया गया। इस राशि को नेफ्ट व एनईएफटी के जरिये खाते में जमा कराया गया। परिवाद में बताया कि एजेंट मनोज पटेल व गुणवंत कलाल के प्रलोभन में आकर कंपनी में सिक्योरिटी के रूप में पीडीएफ व एग्रीमेंट उपलब्ध कराए।

