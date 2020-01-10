पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड केयर सेंटर:जिन लोगों के घर पर होम आइसोलेट होने की व्यवस्था नहीं, उनके लिए बनाया सेंटर

डूंगरपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • वागड़ के जैन समाज ने हुम्मड़पुरम में बनाया कोविड केयर सेंटर
  • मनोरंजन के लिए टीवी, योग भी कराया जाएगा, 50 बेड लगाए

कोरोना महामारी के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच डूंगरपुर-बांसवाड़ा में जैन समाज ने सबसे पहले पहल कर अन्य समाज को भी प्रेरित करने का बेहतर काम किया है। जैन समाज ने जिन लोगों के घर पर होम आइसोलेट होने की व्यवस्था नहीं है। अलग से रहने के लिए कमरे नहीं है। उनके लिए समाज ने हुम्मड़पुरम में कोविड केयर सेंटर तैयार किया है ताकि कोरोना पॉजिटिव को बेहतर माहौल के साथ उसका मनोरंजन भी हो सके। दरअसल, बांसवाड़ा रोड़ पर हुम्मड़पुरम में 50

बेड का दशाहुम्मड़ जैन कोविड केयर सेंटर में बिना लक्षण वाले, गंभीर रोग से ग्रसित नहीं होने वाले वाले को एडमिट किया जाएगा। दोनों समय सात्विक भोजन, नाश्ता, काढ़ा, नींबू पानी, दो बार चाय एवं रात को दूध दिया जाएगा। यहां सुविधा के लिए रूप में देखा जाए तो गर्म पानी के लिए कैंपर, भाप लेने के लिए स्टीम, पानी गर्म करने के लिए बिजली से चलने वाली कैटल, सेनेटाइज की बोतल रहेगी। यहां पर डिस्पोजल बेड शीट, पिलो कवर का ही इस्तेमाल किया

जाएगा। मनोरंजन के लिए टीवी की व्यवस्था होगी। अपने साथ पढ़ने के लिए धार्मिक पुस्तक भी ला सकते हैं। योग गाइड भी लगेगा। बताया जा रहा है कि यदि किसी को मरीज की स्थि​ति गंभीर होती है तो रैफर करने की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। कोविड केयर सेंटर शुरु करने को लेकर समाज की पिछले दिनाें बैठक हुई थी। इसमें लंबे समय से कोविड-19 से समाज में हो रही मौतों और संक्रमण को लेकर व्यापक चर्चा की। अध्यक्ष दिनेश खोड़निया ने चिंता जताते हुए कहा

था कि जैन समाज में कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है और लोग डर के कारण अहमदाबाद की तरफ रुख कर रहे हैं। जहां पर निजी अस्पतालों की ओर से समाजजनों के साथ लूट की जा रही है। 3 से 5 लाख का बिल उसको चुकाना पड़ता है। इसी को लेकर सेंटर बनाने पर चर्चा हुई थी।

मिलेगा सात्विक भोजन

जैन समाज में खाने पीने को लेकर कुछ प्रोटाकॉल है। ऐसे में कई लोगों को कुछ परेशानी आ रही थी। इसलिए यहां पर सात्विक भोजन के साथ सुविधा युक्त कोविड केयर सेंटर शुरु किया गया है। वहीं कुछ घरों में होम आइसोलेट होने की सुविधा नहीं है। ऐसे परिवार को मदद मिलेगी। -नीलेश संघवी, अध्यक्ष, दशा​हुम्मड़ कोविड सेंट

चार कमरों में 50 बेड

चार कमरों में 50 बेड लगाए गए है। डॉक्टर व नर्सिंग कर्मी 24 घंटे उपलब्ध रहेंगे। दवाइयों की व्यवस्था भी की जाएगी। यहां सिर्फ पॉजिटिव को रखा जाएगा। किसी की तबीयत ज्यादा खराब है तो उसे एंबुलेंस के जरिए सरकारी कोविड केयर सेंटर में भेजा जाएगा। हर कमरे में टीवी भी लगाया है। - दिनेश खोड़निया, समाज अध्यक्ष

यह रहेगी गाइडलाइन

समाज अध्यक्ष की अनुशंसा पर कोविड सेंटर में रखने के लिए हाेगा चयन रोगी की उम्र 70 वर्ष से ऊपर नहीं होनी चाहिए। शारीरिक रूप से चलने फिरने में पूर्व से कोई तकलीफ नहीं होनी चाहिए। हर पॉजिटिव रोगी को अपनी रिपोर्ट की जानकारी दी जाएगी। मरीज के दवाइयों की व्यवस्था यहां पर की जाएगी। रोगी के रहने, भोजन की समस्त व्यवस्था यहां पर होगी। रोगी को सांस लेने में या अन्य कोई तकलीफ बढ़ने पर सरकारी या निजी अस्पताल में रैफर किया जाएगा। रोगी की देखभाल के लिए यहां पर 24 घंटे नर्सिंग स्टाफ उपस्थित रहेगा।

