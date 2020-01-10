पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:सेंट्रल लैब का टेक्नीशियन सहित 22 नए पॉजिटिव, एक व्यापारी की मौत

डूंगरपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2097 और मौत 27

सोमवार को जिले में 22 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। इनमें सेंट्रल लैब का एक टेक्नीशियन भी शामिल है। वहीं दूसरी ओर संक्रमण से आसपुर के नमकीन व्यवसायी की मौत हो गई है। अब जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 2097 और मौतें 27 पहुंच गई है। सोमवार को मरीजों के आंकड़े राज स्वास्थ्य वेबसाइट के अनुसार है, स्थानीय स्तर पर सीएमएचओ या जिला प्रशासन की ओर से कोई आंकड़े जारी नहीं किए गए हैं।बताया गया है कि मेडिकल कॉलेज की सेंट्रल लैब का

टेक्नीशियन का सैंपल रविवार को कोविड लैब से एक टेक्नीशियन के संक्रमित आने के बाद यहां के स्टॉफ के साथ लिया गया था। इस टेक्नीशियन की रिपोर्ट सोमवार को पॉजिटिव आई है। दोनों लैब अलग-अलग जगह में रनिंग होने के साथ ही इनके कर्मचारियों का आपस में मिलना नहीं होता है। ऐसी परिस्थिति में सेंट्रल लैब का टेक्नीशियन पॉजिटिव आना चिंता का विषय है। इसके साथ ही जिले में 21 नए पॉजिटिव केस और मिले हैं। यह पॉजिटिव मरीज, किन- किन क्षेत्रों से

आए है, फिलहाल खुलासा नहीं हो सका है। रविवार रात को जिला कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती आसपुर के एक नमकीन व्यापारी की मौत हो गई। यह व्यापारी व्यापार संघ आसपुर के संरक्षक कमेटी के सदस्य एंव नमकीन के होलसेल व्यवसायी है। इस व्यापारी के सबसे छोटे पुत्र की गुरुवार को कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। इसके बाद पूरे परिवार की कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच के लिए सैंपल लिए गए थे। इनमें से व्यापारी 18 सितम्बर को संक्रमित निकला था। मेडिकल टीम ने

व्यापारी को जिला कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती किया था। यहां इनको आईसीयू में रखा गया। कोरोना संक्रमण के इलाज के बीच रविवार रात को ह्दयघात से इनका निधन हो गया। आसपुर के व्यापार संघ अध्यक्ष सुशील जैन ने बताया कि आसपुर कस्बे में कोरोना से मृत्यु का यह पहला मामला है।

घर पहुंचा पॉजिटिव मरीज, अधिकारियों ने ली सुध
डूंगरपुर। श्री हरिदेव जोशी सामान्य अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों पर अनदेखी का आरोप लगाकर रविवार शाम को अस्पताल से अपने घर माड़ा पहुंचे कोरोना संक्रमित 62 वर्षीय वृद्ध की सोमवार शाम को 24 घंटे बीतने के बाद भी कोई सुध नहीं ली है। न तो किसी डॉक्टर ने सर्जिकल वार्ड में पहुंचकर उसे खोजने का प्रयास किया और न ही किसी ने उसे फोन कर जानकारी लेनी चाही है।

वृद्ध हर्निया का ऑपरेशन कराने के लिए 17 सितम्बर को सामान्य अस्पताल में भर्ती हुआ था। 22 सितम्बर को उसका ऑपरेशन होना था। ऑपरेशन से पूर्व कोरोना जांच की गई तो 20 सितम्बर को उसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। वृद्ध के पुत्र ने बताया कि वह सामान्य अस्पताल के सर्जिकल वार्ड-1 में अपने पिता की देखरेख के लिए साथ

ठहरा हुआ था। 20 सितम्बर की सुबह 11 बजे रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई, इस दिन दोपहर 2 बजे डॉक्टरों ने फोन पर रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने की सूचना दी। लेकिन शाम पांच बजे तक कोई डॉक्टर उसके पिता को देखने तक नहीं आया था। उसने वार्ड के नर्सिंग स्टॉफ को भी बोला लेकिन किसी ने उसकी नहीं सुनी। इधर, पिता हर्निया के दर्द से परेशान हो रहे थे। तो वह पिता को गांव माडा ले आया।

