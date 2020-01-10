पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

किचन गार्डन:स्कूलाें में बच्चों को बागवानी का अनुभव मिलेगा, मिड डे मील आयुक्तालय का आदेश, प्रदेश के सरकारी स्कूलों में किचन गार्डन विकसित किए जाएंगे

डूंगरपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मिड डे मील योजनांतर्गत सरकारी स्कूलों, मदरसों व विशेष प्रशिक्षण केंद्र में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थियों में पोषण स्तर को बढ़ाने एवं ताजी एवं स्वादिष्ट सब्जियां उपलब्ध कराए जाने के उद्देश्य से किचन गार्डन विकसित किए जाएंगे। इस संबंध में मिड डे मील आयुक्तालय के अतिरिक्त आयुक्त धूपेन्द्र कुमार जैन ने आदेश जारी किए हैं। स्कूलों में उपलब्ध भूमि का उपयोग करते हुए किचन गार्डन से प्राप्त सब्जियों को मिड डे मील योजना के तहत भोजन पकाने में उपयोग में लिया

जाएगा। स्कूलों में किचन गार्डन स्थापित करने के कई उद्देश्य हैं। ताजी सब्जियों के उपयोग से पोषण तत्वों की कमी को पूरा करना, विद्यार्थियों को प्रकृति एवं बागवानी के अनुभव प्रदान करना, विद्यार्थियों को जंक फूड के नुकसान के बारे में तथा सब्जियों की पोषण क्षमता की जानकारी देना आदि उद्देश्य हैं।

स्कूलों में किचन गार्डन स्थापित करने से विद्यार्थियों को इससे सब्जियां उगाने एवं बागवानी करने का प्रत्यक्ष अनुभव प्राप्त होगा तथा कृषि और उद्यानिकी को आजीविका का माध्यम भी बना सकते हैं। किचन गार्डन से विद्यालय की भूमि की उर्वरता भी बढ़ेगी। विद्यार्थियों में परस्पर सहयोग की भावना विकसित होगी। बाजार की तुलना में सस्ती एवं उच्च गुणवत्ता वाली सब्जियां मिलेगी। विद्यालय में उगी सब्जियों में जहरीली दवाइयां एवं कीटनाशकों का प्रभाव नहीं होगा।

पांच हजार रुपए खर्च कर सकेंगे, अभिभावकों का सहयोग जरूरी

स्कूल में किचन गार्डन विकसित करने के लिए अधिकतम पांच हजार रुपए प्रति विद्यालय बीज, खाद्य एवं आवश्यक उपकरण क्रय करने के लिए खर्च कर सकेंगे। रासायनिक खाद्य एवं केमिकल के स्थान पर जैविक खाद तथा पेड़-पौधों की पत्तियां, गोबर आदि का इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। किचन गार्डन से प्राप्त सब्जियों एवं फलों को मिड डे मील में उपयोग में लिया जाएगा।

किचन गार्डन विकसित करने के लिए विद्यालय में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थियों एवं अभिभावकों का सहयोग जरूरी हैं। किचन गार्डन में पानी देना, उनकी नियमित सार-संभाल करना, खाद देना आदि कार्य के लिए विद्यार्थियों का जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी।

किचन गार्डन स्थापना के विभिन्न चरण : किचन गार्डन की स्थापना शहरी एवं ग्रामीण विद्यालयों में की जाएगी। जिन विद्यालयों में स्वयं की भूमि हैं वहां इन्हें आसानी से स्थापित किया जाएगा लेकिन जहां भूमि की कमी या अभाव है वहां पर कंटेनर्स, जार, उपयोग में नहीं आने वाली मिट्टी के बर्तन, लकड़ी की पेटी, सेरेमिक कर सिंक तथा आटे के थैले में भी सब्जियां उगाई जाएगी।

उगाई जाने वाली सब्जियों में लौकी, मूली, गाजर, पोदीना, धनिया ,पालक, टमाटर,अरबी, आलू, मीठा नीम एवं फल आदि उगाएं जाएंगे। मौसम के अनुसार उगाई जाने वाली सब्जियों एवं संस्थाओं के वनस्पति शास्त्र के विभाग आदि से भी सहयोग प्राप्त किया जाएगा।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें