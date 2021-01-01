पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर वर्चुअल समारोह में किया पुरस्कृत:प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा 44 हजार वोटर जोड़ने पर कलेक्टर ओला सम्मानित

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर सोमवार को राज्यपाल और राज्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त एवं मुख्य सचिव राजस्थान के द्वारा निर्वाचन में उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए डूंगरपुर जिला कलेक्टर सुरेश ओला को कॉन्फ्रेंस हॉल शासन सचिवालय जयपुर में सम्मानित किया।

एडीएम कृष्णपाल सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि भारत निर्वाचन आयोग, निर्वाचन विभाग के निर्धारित मापदंडों पर निर्वाचन संबंधी समस्त कार्य पूर्ण निष्ठा एवं समर्पण के साथ करवाए जाने पर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी डूंगरपुर सुरेश ओला को राज्य स्तरीय पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया। जिले के तीन विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र राज्य में अग्रणी स्थान पर है। सतत मार्गदर्शन और बीएलओ की मेहनत के परिणाम स्वरूप राज्य निर्वाचन विभाग की ओर से नए मतदाता जोड़ने में डूंगरपुर जिले को नंबर एक का स्थान को दिया है।

राज्य की 200 विधानसभा में जिले की 3 विधानसभा सागवाड़ा, डूंगरपुर व चौरासी रही। वहीं आसपुर विधानसभा भी टॉप बीस में सम्मिलित है। जिले की इन चारों विधानसभा में सबसे ज्यादा नए वोटर 44 हजार जोड़े, जबकि लक्ष्य 15 हजार ही था। जिला में पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत कलेक्टर सुरेश ओला के निर्देशन में योजनाबद्ध तरीके से कार्य करते हुए नए मतदाताओं को जोड़ने के लिए सबसे पहले आईटी विभाग की टीम की मदद से स्कूल और कॉलेज के बच्चों का आंकड़ा लिया गया। क्रॉस चैक कर उन्हें मतदान से जोड़ा।

