कोविड-19:कलेक्ट्रेट के कर्मचारी कोरोना के चपेट, फिर भी पूरे परिसर में कही सेनेटाइजर मशीन नहीं

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
पंचायतीराज चुनाव काे लेकर पांच दिन से कम का समय रहा है। पहले चरण का मतदान 23 नवंबर काे है। इसके लिए 22 नवंबर काे मतदान दल रवाना हाेंगे। ऐसे में कलेक्ट्रेट के निर्वाचन विभाग के एक साथ अाठ कर्मचारी के काेराेना पॉजीटिव आने से परेशानी बढ़ गई है। यह वाे कर्मचारी थे, जाे सालाें से चुनाव अभियान की जिम्मेदारी संभालते थे। वहीं कलेक्ट्रेट में लगातार चुनाव में लगे कर्मचारियों के बचाव के लिए काेई व्यवस्था नहीं है। यहां पर सेनेटाइजर मशीन, मास्क और गलब्स जैसी व्यवस्था नहीं है।

कर्मचारियों के साथ गांव के प्रशासनिक अधिकारी अपने खर्चे से व्यवस्थाएं करके ड्यूटी दे रहे है। इन कर्मचारियों में सीनियर ओएस, ओए, यूडीसी, एलडीसी और कंप्यूटर आॅपरेटर शामिल है। इन सभी अाठ कर्मचारियों काे चुनाव का करीब 25 साल से अधिक का अनुभव है। इसके कारण अब निर्वाचन विभाग की कार्यप्रणाली सीधे प्रभावित हाे रही है।

वहीं प्रशासनिक अधिकारी भी अब नए कर्मचारियों काे लगाने की जद्दाेजहद में है। फिलहाल तीन से चार कर्मचारियों काे भी बुखार हाेने के कारण कार्य संभाले हुए है। वहीं कुछ सेवानिवृत कर्मचारी मार्गदर्शन दे रहे है। इसके बावजूद कंप्यूटर एक्सपर्ट और ड्रफि्टंग से जुडे कर्मचारियों की कमी अभी भी प्रशासन काे लग रही है। इसी के कारण अब निर्वाचन विभाग काे लेकर नई पीढ़ी के एलडीसी, सूचना सहायक काे तैयार करने पर विचार किया जा रहा है। जिससे इन्हें चुनाव के दूसरे, तीसरे और चाैथे चरण तक ट्रेड किया जा सकेंगा।

पाॅजिटिव आने के बाद भी कलेक्ट्री में नहीं सुधरे हाल : काेराेना पॉजीटिव आने के बाद अभी भी पूरे परिसर में कही भी सैनिटाइजर आमजन और कर्मचारियों के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं है। कलेक्ट्रेट के पाेर्च में ऑटाेमेटिक सेनेटाइजर मशीन पिछले पद्रह दिनाें से खराब हाेने से काेई भी बाहर का व्यक्ति अपने हाथ काे सेनेटाइज नहीं कर सकता है।

इसके अलावा किसी भी कार्यालय कक्ष में प्रवेश से पहले कही भी सेनेटाइज की सुविधा नहीं है। यहां तक काेराेना पॉजीटिव आने के बाद कलेक्ट्री के कक्षाें काे भी सिर्फ एक बार ही सेनेटाइज किया गया है। ऐसे में यहां पर ड्यूटी पर लगे कर्मचारियों काे लगातार चिंता सता रही है। जिन शिक्षक और अन्य विभागाें के सरकारी कर्मचारियों काे ड्यूटी दे रखी है। वाे अपने खर्चे से सेनेटाइजर का उपयाेग कर रहे है।

इसके अलावा वहां पर कार्यरत ड्राइवर, चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी और अन्य कर्मचारियों काे ज्यादा सावधानी रखनी पड़ रही है। उन्हें एक कक्ष से दूसरे कक्ष में लगातार संपर्क में रहने के कारण चिंता ज्यादा सताने लगी है। यहीं नहीं काेराेना काल के दाैरान कलेक्ट्री पाेर्च में लगाया गया वाॅशबेसिन भी बंद है। यहां कुछ दिन साबुन था, पानी भी अा रहा था। पर, परिसर में ही काेराेना की दस्तक के बाद यहां सब बंद है।

