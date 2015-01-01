पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयुक्त ने ली सैनिटाइजेशन शाखा की बैठक:शहर में गंदगी या अतिक्रमण दिखने पर 02964-230159 पर करें शिकायत

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 में डूंगरपुर शहर को प्रथम बनाने को लेकर नगरपरिषद आयुक्त नरपत सिंह राजपुरोहित ने शुक्रवार को परिषद के सैनिटाइजेशन शाखा की बैठक ली। आयुक्त ने सख्ती से कहा कि हर हाल में शहर 24 घंटे 365 दिन स्वच्छ और सुंदर चाहिए, शहरी स्वच्छता में अगर किसी भी कर्मचारी ने कोताही बरती तो वह विभागीय कार्रवाई के लिए तैयार रहे।

आयुक्त ने सफाई शाखा के जमादार को कहा कि जमादार सफाई के साथ साथ वार्डों में अवैध निर्माण, निर्माण सामग्री रोड पर न पड़ी हो, कचरा संग्रहण प्रभावी बनाएं और अतिक्रमण पर निगरानी रखें। अगर कचरा, अतिक्रमण मिलता है तो इसकी सूचना परिषद में दें। जमादार केवल सफाई तक ही सिमिति न रहे। जब वार्डों में जा रहे हो तो पूरे वार्ड की समस्या को जाने और वार्ड की समस्या को परिषद अथवा सीधा मुझे सूचित करें। आयुक्त ने कचरा संग्रहण की गाड़ी वालों से भी कहा कि वार्डों में वार्डवासियों से गीला एवं सूखा कचरा अलग देने के लिए प्रेरित करें और उनसे यूजर चार्ज वसूलें।

आयुक्त ने टीम सफाई से कहा कि मैं प्रतिदिन रात और दिन की सफाई का निरीक्षण करूंगा। अगर कहीं भी गंदगी पाई गई तो उसका जिम्मेदार सैनिटाइजेशन शाखा रहेगी। आयुक्त ने समस्त शहरवासियों से अपील की है कि शहर में साफ सफाई, लाइट, अवैध अतिक्रमण सहित अन्य समस्या के लिए नगरपरिषद के शिकायत कक्ष के 02964-230159 नंबर पर अपनी शिकायत लिखा सकते हैं। बैठक सेनिटेशन शाखा के प्रभारी रामसिंह राजावत, दिनेश भोई सहित जमादार और कचरा संग्रहण गाडिय़ों के प्रभारी मौजूद रहे।

