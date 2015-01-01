पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस में कलह:पंचायत चुनाव में बीटीपी को हराने के लिए भाजपा के साथ मिलने पर कांग्रेस में कलह, हाइकमान तक रिपोर्ट

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खाेड़निया और घाेघरा ने कांग्रेस काे भाजपा के हाथाें बेच दिया: भगाेरा
  • भगाेरा ने बेटे काे प्रधान बनाने के लिए बीटीपी से स्टांप पर ढाई-ढाई साल का समझाैता किया: घाेघरा- खोड़निया
  • दाेपहर 12 बजे कांग्रेस पार्टी कार्यालय में ताराचंद भगाेरा टीम की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस

पंचायतीराज चुनाव में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के अंदरूनी समझाैते के बाद कांग्रेस में ही दाे फाड़ हाे गए है। वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता और पूर्व सांसद ताराचंद भगाेरा ने शनिवार दाेपहर 12 बजे पार्टी कार्यालय में प्रेस काॅन्फ्रेंस बुलाई और अब तक का सबसे बड़ा आराेप लगाते हुए कहा कि निर्वतमान जिलाध्यक्ष दिनेश खाेड़निया और विधायक यूथ कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गणेश घाेघरा ने कांग्रेस पार्टी काे भाजपा के हाथाें बेच दिया है। भगाेरा और दिनेश खाेड़निया पहले भी एक -दूसरे के खिलाफ जमकर बयानबाजी कर चुके है, लेकिन इतना तीखा प्रहार पहली बार किया है।

उन्हाेंने कहा इन दाेनाें ने मेरी मां यानी कांग्रेस पार्टी के साथ दुष्कर्म किया है। दिनेश खाेड़निया ने षड़यंत्र करके सागवाड़ा में बीटीपी के साथ मिलकर विधायक काे हराया। अब यहां के एसटी नेताओं काे आपस में लड़ाकर पार्टी काे खत्म करने की साजिश रच रहे हैं। उन्हाेंने कहा कि अागामी नगर पालिका चुनाव में सागवाड़ा में अपने भाई काे चेयरमैन बनाने के लिए डूंगरपुर नगर परिषद चुनाव का अनुबंध भाजपा के साथ कर दिया है।

उन्हाेंने यह भी सवाल उठाया कि राज्य में बीटीपी का कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन है ताे यहां पर गठबंधन हाेने में क्या हर्ज था। ताराचंद भगाेरा की प्रेस वार्ता के दाैरान पूर्व प्रधान लक्ष्मण कोटेड, नगर अध्यक्ष शार्दुल चाैबीसा, वरिष्ठ नेता लक्ष्मीलाल काका, जिला काग्रेस महामंत्री हबीब फुमती, विवेक दीक्षित, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष देवीलाल फ्लोत, प्रकाश पाटीदार, युवा नेता योगेश कोटड़िया, रूपचंद भगोरा, विधि प्रकोष्ठ जिलाध्यक्ष बाल गोविंद, जनजाति काग्रेस ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष विनोद कटारा, पसस महेंद्र भगोरा, मनोज लबाना, विमल डोडियार, सरपंच पूंजीलाल भगोरा, मुकेश खांट, कारीलाल कोटड़िया, मस्तुक मलिक, अब्दुल रेहमान, मोहम्मद अनीश आदि मौजूद थे।

दोनों को पार्टी से निष्कासित करवाएंगे....

  • दिनेश खोड़निया और गणेश घोघरा ने भाजपा के साथ गठबंधन कर कांग्रेस को बेचने का काम किया है, इनको पार्टी से निष्कासित कराने के लिए जयपुर अाैर दिल्ली तक जानकारी दी जाएगी।
  • आजादी के समय जो महात्मा गांधी के हत्यारे थे। ऐसे लाेग भाजपा और अन्य दलों में राजनीति कर रहे हैं। राजस्थान यूथ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष विधायक गणेश घोघरा तथा निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष दिनेश खोड़निया ने उनके साथ मिलकर गठबंधन कर कांग्रेस को बेचने का काम किया है।
  • कांग्रेस जो हमारी मां है, उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया है। आजादी के 60 साल में किए गए विकास को बेचकर, युवाओं की नाैकरी छीनने वाली भाजपा पार्टी के साथ जो गठबंधन किया है, ऐसे नेताओं को पार्टी से निष्कासित करने की हम आज आवाज उठाते हैं।
  • दिनेश खोड़निया ने इससे पहले 2018 के चुनाव में बीटीपी के साथ मिलकर सागवाड़ा से कांग्रेस विधायक उम्मीदवार को हराने का काम किया है। उसकी रिपाेर्ट आलाकमान तक पहुंचाई जाएगी। दिनेश खोड़निया पार्टी काे कई सालाें से नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। वे एसटी नेताओं काे आपस में लड़ाकर कांग्रेस काे खत्म करने का काम कर रहे हैं।
  • दाेनाें कह रहे हैं की डूंगरपुर में नक्सलवाद काे राेकने के लिए यह काम किया हैं, जबकि हकीकत ये है कि कराेड़ाें रुपए कमाने के लिए उन्हाेंने यह गठबंधन किया।

दाेपहर 1 बजे डूंगरपुर पंचायत समिति में यूथ कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गणेश घाेघरा का पलटवार

ताराचंद भगाेरा के आराेप लगाने के आधे घंटे बाद यूथ कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष और डूंगरपुर विधायक गणेश घाेघरा डूंगरपुर पंचायत समिति में कांता डामाेर के पदभार ग्रहण कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे। यहां उन्हाेंने भगाेरा के सभी आराेपाें का तीखे अंदाज में जवाब दिया। उन्हाेंने कहा कि ताराचंद भगाेरा ने अपने बेटे काे सीमलवाड़ा में प्रधान बनाने के लिए पहले भाजपा के नेता सुशील कटारा से समर्थन मांगा।

उन्हाेंने काेई जवाब नहीं दिया ताे बीटीपी के नेता जय पारगी से ढाई-ढाई साल का अनुबंध किया। बीटीपी विधायक राजकुमार राेत के मना करने के बाद वाे निराश हाे गए। वे कांग्रेस में अलग-थलग पड़ गए है। उनके विराेध में लगभग पूरी कांग्रेस आ रही है। इसी कारण पार्टी कार्यालय में नगर अध्यक्ष के अलावा काेई भी बड़ा पदाधिकारी, ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष या पूर्व प्रधान नहीं था।

गठबंधन पर उन्हाेंने कहा कि चुनाव के बाद जिला परिषद सदस्याें ने मिलकर कहा था कि हम बीटीपी काे वाेट देना नहीं चाहते है। वे जातिगत राजनीति के आधार पर नक्सलवाद फैला रहे है। इस कारण उन्हाेंने निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार काे वाेट दिया। गठबंधन काेई कांग्रेस लेवल पर नहीं हुआ। चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस पार्टी की बैठक में भी तय हो गया था कि बीटीपी के साथ गठबंधन नहीं हाेगा क्याेंकि कांग्रेस का वोट बैंक बीटीपी खत्म कर रही है। इसके लिए ताराचंद भगोरा की अध्यक्षता में तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी भी बनाई गई थी।

फिर भी कांग्रेस पार्टी इसका पूरी जांच भी करा रही हैं। विधायक गणेश घाेघरा के साथ इस दाैरान पूर्व विधायक राईया मीणा, पूर्व प्रधान महेंद्र बरजाेड़, ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष भरत नागदा, पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष प्रियकांत पंड्या, पूर्व उप जिला प्रमुख प्रेमकुमार पाटीदार, उप जिला प्रमुख सुरता परमार, पूर्व राज्य मंत्री असरार अहमद, देवीलाल मोदी, जिला उपाध्यक्ष रोशन दोशी, डूंगरपुर प्रधान कान्तादेवी कोटेड, भरत नागदा, कृष्णराज सिंह, रमेश आसावत, गौतम पंड्या आदि उपस्थित थे। इसके बाद दिनेश खोड़निया ने इन्हीं आरोपों का पत्र बनाकर मीडिया में जारी किया।

भगोरा को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करने का फोबिया हो गया है...

  • पूर्व सांसद ताराचंद भगोरा पार्टी की मान मर्यादा खत्म करने पर तुले हुए हैं। उनके परिवार या स्वयं पर काेई भी दुख आता है ताे मीडिया काे बुलाकर सारी झूठी बातकर पार्टी काे बदनाम कर बांटने का काम करने लग जाते हैं। उन्हें प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करने का फाेबिया हाे गया हैं।
  • भगोरा पिछले लंबे समय से डूंगरपुर में भारतीय ट्राइबल पार्टी (बीटीपी) के संरक्षक के रूप में काम करते आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने अपने बेटे को प्रधान बनाने के लिए बीटीपी और भाजपा के नेताओं से कई समझौते भी किए। उन्होंने पार्टी को विश्वास में लिए बगैर अपने बेटे को प्रधान बनाने के लिए स्टाम्प पेपर पर बीटीपी के साथ समझौता किया। ढाई साल प्रधान कांग्रेस का, ढाई साल प्रधान बीटीपी का प्रधान बनाने का निर्णय अपने स्तर पर किया। जब समझौता टूटा तो यह बात जनता को पता चली।
  • उन्हाेंने लोकसभा चुनाव में भी कांग्रेस आलाकमान के सामने बात रखी थी कि अगर भगोरा को उम्मीदवार बनाए बीटीपी पूर्ण सहयोग करेगी। इसका मतलब ताराचंद भगोरा का अपने स्वार्थ के लिए हमेशा समझौते करना फितरत में रहा है।
  • भगाेरा जब से राजनीति में आए हैं, परिवारवाद या व्यक्तिवाद की राजनीति करते आए हैं। अपने समकक्ष किसी आदिवासी नेता काे खड़ा नहीं हाेने देना चाहते। यूथ काे आगे बढ़ना नहीं चाहते।
  • ताराचंद भगोरा अपने बेटे महेंद्र भगाेरा की हार की खुन्नस निकालने के लिए और युवाओं में उभर रहे नेतृत्व गणेश घोगरा का छवि खराब करने के लिए अनर्गल आरोप लगा रहे हैं। काकरी डूंगरी प्रकरण में भी ताराचंद भगोरा के खास कुछ लोगों ने युवाओं को भड़काया था।
