सीमलवाड़ा में गठबंधन का विराेध:कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने घाेघरा और खाेड़निया के पुतले काे जूते का हार पहनाकर जलाया

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कार्यकर्ता बाेले: भाजपा की गोद में जाकर बैठ गई कांग्रेस

जिले में पंचायतराज चुनाव के परिणाम के बाद भाजपा-कांग्रेस में हुए गठबंधन के विरोध में यूथ कांग्रेस की ओर से विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए कांग्रेस यूथ प्रदेशाध्यक्ष और विधायक गणेश घाेघरा और निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष दिनेश खाेड़निया का पुतला जलाकर विराेध किया।

कस्बे के मांडली तिराहे पर यूथ कांग्रेस की ओर से गणेश घोघरा एवं दिनेश खोड़निया का पुतला बनाकर जूतों की माला पहनाई। इसके बाद दहन कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान भाजपा के खिलाफ बयानबाजी एवं किसान विरोधी पार्टी बताकर मतदाताओं को कांग्रेस के पक्ष में मतदान करने की अपील की थी।

चुनाव परिणाम के बाद कांग्रेस पार्टी भाजपा की गोद में जाकर बैठ गई। इस मौके पर ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष प्रकाश पाटीदार, एसटी मोर्चा के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष विनोद कटारा, मुकेश खाट, ब्लॉक महामंत्री इमरान पटेल, ब्लॉक प्रवक्ता अनवर हुसैन, अल्पसंख्यक ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष शोएब शेख, अल्पसंख्यक जिला महामंत्री अब्दुल गनी शेख, योगेश पाटीदार, राजा पाटीदार, बाबू भाई पटेल, विमल प्रकाश, राजू भाई पठान, युवा नेता रूपचंद भगोरा समेत बड़ी संख्या में यूथ कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

