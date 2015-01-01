पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:कांग्रेस की गुटबाजी सार्वजनिक, जिला प्रमुख की दो प्रबल दावेदार निमिषा-उर्मिला का टिकट काटा, दोनों भगोरा समर्थक

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
डूंगरपुर। कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर उम्मीदवार अपने समर्थक के साथ नामांकन जमा कराने अाते हुए। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रभाव के बाद भी लोगों ने इस दौरान गाइडलाइन की अनदेखी की।
  • जिला परिषद की 27 सीटों के लिए 121 और दस पंचायत समिति के 198 सदस्याें के लिए 1021 ने भरा पर्चा
  • जिला परिषद की 27 सीटों पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस में मुकाबला,

पंचायत चुनाव में सोमवार को नामांकन भरने के अंतिम दिन जिला परिषद की 27 सीटों के लिए 121 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए। वहीं दस पंचायत समिति के 198 सदस्यों के लिए 1021 आवेदन जमा हुए। सुबह से ही नामांकन भरने वाले और उनके समर्थकों की भारी भीड़ दिखी। जाेश में किसी काे काेराेना का हाेश ही नहीं रहा। सभी सीटों पर कांग्रेस और भाजपा में सीधा मुकाबला है।

वहीं कुछ स्थानों पर बीटीपी ने त्रिकोणीय बनाने का प्रयास किया है। सोमवार को ही कांग्रेस में पिछले कुछ दिनों से चल रही गुटबाजी और खुलकर कर सामने आ गई। कांग्रेस की ओर से जारी सूची में ताराचंद भगाेरा खेमे काे निराशा हाथ लगी। पूर्व सवगढ़ सरपंच और वरिष्ठ महिला नेता उर्मिला अहारी काे पार्टी सिम्बाेल नहीं मिला है।

हालांकि उन्हाेंने जिला परिषद सदस्य के के लिए नामांकन भरा है। वे भगोरा गुट की मानी जाती है। इसी प्रकार सीमलवाड़ा प्रधान निमिषा भगाेरा काे भी टिकट नहीं दिया है। निमिषा ताराचंद भगोरा की भतीजा बहू है। महिला जिला प्रमुख की सीट रिजर्व हाेने के कारण यह दोनों ही कांग्रेस की ओर से प्रबल दावेदार थी। सीमलवाड़ा में ताराचंद के पुत्र महेन्द्र काे टिकट मिलने के साथ ही निमिषा के प्रधान की संभावनाएं खत्म हाे गई।

मंजुला राेत : तीन बार प्रधान और कांग्रेस की कद्दावर नेता है। उन्हें करावाड़ा क्षेत्र से टिकट मिला है। जहां पर फिलहाल निर्वतमान प्रधान भी है। उनकी राजनीतिक पकड़ के साथ प्रशासनिक मजबूती भी है। वे जिला प्रमुख की दाैड़ में है। पूर्व में विधायक का मिला पर, चुनाव हार गई। इस बार पंचायत समिति के बजाए जिला परिषद से चुनाव लड़ने के साथ ही जिला प्रमुख की प्रबल संभावनाएं है। रतनदेवी भराड़ा: पूर्व जिला प्रमुख हाेने के कारण राजनीतिक अनुभव अच्छा है। कांग्रेस की पुरानी नेता हाेने के साथ ही प्रशासनिक पकड़ अच्छी है। उन्हें चुंडावाड़ा क्षेत्र से टिकट मिला है। यहीं से पूर्व में िजला परिषद सदस्य भी रह चुकी है। सरपंच से राजनीतिक कॅरियर शुरू किया था। अभी भी फील्ड में मजबूत पकड़ है। ऐसे में जीत के बाद जिला प्रमुख की दाैड़ में रहेगी। बसंतीदेवी बागडि़या: पूर्व प्रधान सीमलवाड़ा और कांग्रेस की कद्दावर नेतओंआं में एक है। उन्हें गलियाकाेट से टिकट मिला है। जहां उनका मुकाबला कड़ा है। वहीं, अाशा डेंडाेर भी सागवाड़ा प्रधान रह चुकी हैं। अाैर वे भी जिला प्रमुख की दाैड़ में है।

