कोविड-19:कोरोना की सबसे कारगर दवा फ्रीज में रह गई,सप्लाई मिलने के बाद 19 माैतें, टोसिलिजुमैब इंजेक्शन लगाने से बच रहे डॉक्टर

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • 4 हजार 500 मरीज, 38 मौतें फिर भी डॉक्टर गंभीर नहीं, बचाई जा सकती थी कई मरीजों की जान

विश्वजीत गोले |काेराेना की वैक्सीन नहीं मिलने तक कुछ दवाइयों के दम पर कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग लड़ी जा रही है। रेमडेसिविर और टोसिलिजुमैब ऐसे दो इंजेक्शन हैं जो कोरोना संक्रमितों के लिए लाइफ सेविंग ड्रग बन चुके हैं। इन इंजेक्शन के असर से कई मरीज मौत के मुंह से वापस लौटे हैं। लेकिन डूंगरपुर में इन लाइफ सेविंग ड्रग के इस्तेमाल काे लेकर चाैंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ है। क्रिटिकल स्थिति में सबसे असरदार टोसिलिजुमैब फ्रीज में रखे ही रह गए। डाॅक्टराें ने इनका उपयाेग ही नहीं किया।

भास्कर की पड़ताल के दाैरान अक्टूबर के अाखिरी सप्ताह मेें दाे इंजेक्शन लगाए गए। इंजेक्शन से मरीजों ने तेजी से रिकवरी की और मौत से जंग जीतकर परिवारजनों के बीच पहुंच चुके हैं। अब सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह है कि इन दोनों दवा की सप्लाई मेडिकल कॉलेज को चार माह पहले मिल गई थी तो गंभीर मरीजों को टोसिलिजुमैब इंजेक्शन क्यों नहीं दिया गया?

गाइडलाइन में स्पष्ट है कि जब मरीज कई दिनों तक वेंटीलेटर पर रहे और उसकी रेमडेसिविर की छह डोज देने के बाद भी रिकवरी नहीं हो तो ऐसी परिस्थिति में उसे टोसिलिजुमैब दिया जा सकता हैं। कोविड अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों ने ऐसा नहीं किया। नतीजा, यहां पर जुलाई से अब तक 26 मौत में से करीब 19 मौत टोसिलिजुमैब इंजेक्शन की सप्लाई मिलने के बाद हुई। इंजेक्शन होने के बावजूद इन मरीजों को नहीं दिया गया। जिसके कारण इनकी मौत हो गई।

आईएल-6 जांच डूंगरपुर में नहीं हाेने का तर्क; एक भी सैंपल जांच के लिए उदयपुर नहीं भेजा
टोसिलिजुमैब इंजेक्शन देने से पहले कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज के खून में वायरस का प्रभाव जानने के लिए आईएल-6 जांच (यानी खून में इंटरल्यूकिन) की जाती है। इसकी सुविधा डूंगरपुर में नहीं हैं। उदयपुर आरएनटी में यह सुविधा हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज कोविड अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने आईसीयू में भर्ती किसी भी मरीज की आईएल-6 जांच कराने के लिए सैंपल उदयपुर नहीं भेजे हैं।

हाल ही में जिन दो मरीजों को टोसिलिजुमैब इंजेक्शन दिया गया, उनके परिजन मेडिकल फील्ड जुड़े होने के कारण अहमदाबाद से निजी लैब पर आईएल-6 जांच कराकर लाए थे। जबकि एक्सपर्ट की मानें तो जब मरीज कई दिनों से वेंटीलेटर पर है और उसे अन्य किसी ड्रग से कोई असर नहीं हो रहा है। मरीज की हालत लगातार गिर रही हो तो ऐसे में डॉक्टर मरीज के पुरानी रिपोर्ट और उसकी मौजूदा हालत का आब्जर्वेशन कर स्व विवेक से टोसिलिजुमैब इंजेक्शन दे सकता है। क्योंकि ऐसी परिस्थिति में डॉक्टर का एक ही धर्म होता है कि किसी भी तरीके से मरीज की जान बचाई जाए। ऐसा भी नहीं है कि राज्य सरकार ने मेडिकल कॉलेज को टोसिलिजुमैब इंजेक्शन का कोटा निर्धारित कर रखा हो। गंभीरता की कमी नजर आई।

इंजेक्शन के परिणाम मुंबई, अहमदाबाद और दिल्ली के कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों पर बेहतरीन मिले है टोसिलिजुमैब इंजेक्शन को दुनिया में सिर्फ एक दवा कंपनी बनाती है। यह कंपनी स्विट्जरलैंड की रॉश है। देश में इसकी मार्केटिंग सिपला करती है। जिन मरीजों में निमोनिया के कारण फेफड़े खराब होने लगते हैं उन्हें यह इंजेक्शन दिया जाता हैं। कुछ मरीजों को इस इंजेक्शन के तीन डोज तक लगते हैं।

बाजार में इसकी कीमत 45 हजार से अधिक है, जबकि वर्तमान में कोरोना मरीजों के लिए लाइफ सेविंग ड्रग बनने से कीमत एक लाख तक पहुंच चुकी है। इंजेक्शन के परिणाम मुंबई, अहमदाबाद और दिल्ली के कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों पर बेहतरीन मिले हैं। एक मरीज को दो इंजेक्शन दिए जाते हैं, जाे नि:शुल्क है। राज्य सरकार द्वारा उदयपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज से उदयपुर, राजसमंद, प्रतापगढ़, डूंगरपुर, बांसवाड़ा और चित्तौड़गढ़ जिले काे इंजेक्शन उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे हैं। आवश्यकता के अनुसार मांग की पूर्ति आरएमएससीएल (राजस्थान मेडिकल सर्विस कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड) के द्वारा की जा रही है।

डूंगरपुरको यह इंजेक्शन मिलने के बाद करीब 15 मौत हुई। सूत्रों ने बताया कि इन मौतों में कई मरीजों के साथ ऐसी परिस्थितियां बनी कि वो आईसीयू में 8-8 दिन तक रहे। उनकी हालत में रेडेसिविर इंजेक्शन की छह डोज देने के बाद भी कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ था।

कोरोना से 26 मौतें तो अकेले जिला कोविड अस्पताल में
सीएमएचओ कार्यालय के अनुसार जिले में मार्च से अब तक करीब 4 हजार 500 कोरोना संक्रमित आ चुके हैं तथा 42 मरीजों की गंभीर संक्रमण के चलते मौत हो चुकी है। इनमें से 26 मरीजों की मौत जिला कोविड अस्पताल में हुई। लाइफ सेविंग ड्रग टोसिलिजुमैब इंजेक्शन चार माह पूर्व मेडिकल कॉलेज को मिला।

लाइफ सेविंग ड्रग... फेफड़ाें काे नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले हार्माेन काे कंट्रोल करता है टोसिलिजुमैब
टोसिलिजुमैब का इस्तेमाल आंक्यलोसिंग स्पॉन्डिलाइटिस, रुमेटोयड आर्थराइटिस या संधिशोथ, त्वचा रोग (चांदीनुमा परतदार त्वचा लाल चकत्ते), अल्सरेटिव कोलाइटिस और क्रोहन रोग में किया जाता है। टोसिलिजुमैब शरीर में उन रसायनों की गतिविधि को दूर करता है, जो जोड़ों की कुछ बीमारियों में पीड़ादायक सूजन तथा लालिमा पैदा करते हैं। टोसिलिजमैब, मोनोक्लोनल एंटीबॉडी नामक दवाओं से जुड़ा है। यह इंटरल्यूकिन-6 नामक विशिष्ट प्रोटीन के कार्य को अवरुद्ध करता है जो शरीर की सूजन सम्बन्धी प्रक्रिया में शामिल रहता है। फेफड़ों में अत्यधिक सूजन के मामले में भी यह इंजेक्शन प्रभावी है।

