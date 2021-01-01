पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्व समाज की टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का समापन:सर्वसमाज क्रिकेट प्रतियाेगिता जाेगपुर राॅयल क्लब ने जीती

गलियाकोट2 घंटे पहले
जोगपुर के राजस्व गांव खूटवाड़ा के धूणी माई खेल मैदान में चल रही सर्व समाज की क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का समापन शुक्रवार काे हुआ। आयोजक कमेटी से निर्मल जोगी ने बताया विजेता जोगपुर रॉयल क्लब रही। वहीं उपविजेता खूटवाड़ा रही। जोगपुर के कप्तान विमलप्रकाश डोडियार ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का निर्णय किया।

जोगपुर रॉयल ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 12 ओवर में 162 रन का विशाल स्कोर बनाया। जिसमें कल्पेश ने 35 रन, विमलप्रकाश डोडियार ने 31 रन व कौशिक पाटीदार जेठाना ने 28 रन का सहयोग किया। खूटवाड़ा की ओर से धर्मेश खराड़ी व राहुल को दो-दो विकेट लिया। वहीं रोहित को एक विकेट की सफलता मिली।

जवाब में खूटवाड़ा की टीम 98 रन बनाकार ऑल आउट हो गई। जिसमें महेश खराड़ी ने सर्वाधिक 33 रन बनाए, जोगपुर टीम की ओर से सतीश डोडियार ने 3 विकिट लिए। वहीं शाहरुख और अब्दुल को एक-एक विकेट मिला। फाइनल मुकाबले में जोगपुर रॉयल क्लब 64 रनों से विजय रहा। प्रतियोगिता में सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाज अजरुदुद्दीन रातडिया रहे।

सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाज कौशिक पाटीदार, वही मैन ऑफ द सीरीज धर्मेश खराड़ी रहे। इससे पूर्व में अतिथियों का माल्यार्पण तथा तिलक लगाकर स्वागत किया। मुख्य अतिथि गलियाकोट पंचायत समिति के प्रधान जय प्रकाश पारगी थे। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता संस्थाप्रधान मोहनलाल पाटीदार, सरपंच वरसेंग खराड़ी ने की।

वहीं विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में प्रताप बलाई, दिलीप पाटीदार, धूलनाथ रावल थे। वहीं विद्यालय विकास के लिए खेल मैदान के समतलीकरण वह चारों तरफ से खेल मैदान की बाउंड्री वॉल की घोषणा की गई। विद्यालय में चाइना म्यूजिक का कार्य उद्घोषणा प्रधान जयप्रकाश पारगी के द्वारा की गई। कार्यक्रम परिचय प्रतिवेदन शिक्षक गण के दिलीप पाटीदार ने प्रस्तुत प्रस्तुत किया। संचालन निर्तन व्यास ने किया वहीं आभार शिक्षक बाबूलाल ने माना। अंपायर में रमेश पाटीदार, मुकेश कटारा ने सहयोग किया। स्कोरर के रूप में अपील खराड़ी, राकेश रोत ने सहयोग किया। कमेंटेटर निर्तन व्यास ने किया।

