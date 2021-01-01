पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर ओला करेंगे ध्वजारोहण:गणतंत्र दिवस पर काेराेना के कारण सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम, झांकी और सम्मान समारोह स्थगित

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • ज्वलनशील पदार्थ, अस्त्र, अटैची नहीं ले जा सकेंगे

राष्ट्रीय पर्व गणतंत्र दिवस पर 26 जनवरी को पूरे जिले में गारिमामय रूप से मनाया जाएगा। एडीएम कृष्णपाल सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि लक्ष्मण मैदान पर हाेने वाले मुख्य समारोह में कलेक्टर सुरेश ओला ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर केंद्र व राज्य सरकार के द्वारा जारी एडवाइजरी के अनुसार कार्यक्रम में समस्त वरिष्ठ जन एवं बच्चों तथा हाई रिस्क में आने वाले सभी लोगों से अपील की है कि अपने घरों में ही रहकर राष्ट्रीय पर्व को मनाएं। कोरोना महामारी के परीपेक्ष्य में सम्पूर्ण कार्यक्रम के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखना संभव नहीं हो पाने के मद्देनज़र योग्यता प्रमाण पत्र-पुरूस्कार वितरण संबंधित कार्यक्रम को स्थगित रखा है।

राष्ट्रीय पर्व गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के सुचारू आयोजन के लिए समारोह के दौरान की जाने वाली परेड, मैदान व्यवस्थाओं एवं एडवायजरी के अनुरूप अन्य आवश्यक व्यवस्थाओं की तैयारियों के लिए प्रभारी अधिकारी नियुक्त कर समस्त व्यवस्थाओं को अंतिम रूप प्रदान कर दिया है। गणतंत्र दिवस को जिला मुख्यालय पर स्थित लक्ष्मण मैदान में होने वाला मुख्य समारोह में सुबह 9.5 बजे मुख्य अतिथि द्वारा ध्वजारोहण एवं राष्ट्रगान के साथ प्रारंभ होगा। इसके बाद मुख्य अतिथि द्वारा परेड निरीक्षण, मार्च पास्ट, राज्यपाल का संदेश पठन आदि के बाद राष्ट्रगान के साथ समारोह का समापन होगा

संदिग्ध वस्तुओं की सूचना 02964-230344 पर दें
एसपी सुधीर जोशी ने कहा कि लक्ष्मण मैदान में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में सम्मिलित होने वाले सभी लोगों से अनुरोध है कि अस्त्र शस्त्र, ज्वलनशील पदार्थ, अटैची, बैग आदि सामान (अन्य संदिग्ध सामान) समारोह स्थल पर लेकर नहीं आएं और कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन की पालना करना सुनिश्चित करते हुए किसी भी प्रकार की संदिग्ध वस्तु, व्यक्ति के बारे में यदि कोई जानकारी मिले तो निकटतम पुलिस थाने, पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम नंबर 02964-230344 एवं 100 पर अविलम्ब सूचना दंे।

