पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्यशाला:महिला सशक्तिकरण के लिए वामा क्लब की स्थापना करने का निर्णय

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महिला सशक्तिकरण कार्यशाला का आयोजन

किशनलाल गर्ग राउमावि डूंगरपुर में मंगलवार काे महिला सशक्तिकरण पर कार्यशाला हुई। मुख्य वक्ता एसबीपी काॅलेज के सह आचार्य उपेन्द्र सिंह ने कहा कि स्त्री पुरुष समाजसेवी रथ के अपरिहार्य दो पहिये है। इसलिए एक को अशक्त रखकर समाज का विकास नहीं हो सकता है।इस प्रक्रिया में शिक्षा व आर्थिक निर्भरता के साथ अवसरों की समानता को उपलब्ध कराना होगा।

प्रधानाचार्य अशोक कुमार भट्ट ने ऐतिहासिक परिप्रेक्ष्य में स्त्रियों की बदलती स्थिति पर प्रकाश डालते हुए स्त्री सशक्तिकरण को व्यवहारिक बनाने कि जरूरत पर बल दिया। डिजिटल डूंगरपुर कि सह उद्घोषक उमंग जैन ने प्रेजेंटेशन के माध्यम से स्त्री सशक्तिकरण को परिभाषित करते हुए कहा कि सामाजिक कुरीतियों को दूर किए बगैर महिला सशक्तिकरण संभव नहीं है। वीकेबी गल्र्स काॅलेज के सहायक आचार्य डॉ जितेन्द्र सिंह राव ने स्त्री पुरुष को एक दूसरे के सहअस्तित्व को स्वीकार करने व उत्तरदायित्वों में सहभागिता निभाने की बात कही। दिशा डिग्री कॉलेज से डॉ प्रियंका चौबीसा ने महिलाओं में शिक्षा के द्वारा आत्मविश्वास बढाने पर बल दिया। डाॅक्टर रेखा खराड़ी ने ग्रामीण समाज में महिलाओं के प्रति हो रहे भेदभाव व अन्याय पर विस्तृत रूप से प्रकाश डाला। ओपन सेशन में

अभिलाषा शाह गुप्ता एवं लक्षिता दर्जी ने नारी सशक्तिकरण पर अपने विचार रखे। कार्यक्रम के संयोजक राजेंद्रसिंह चौहान ने महिला सशक्तिकरण को मूर्त रूप देने के लिए वामा क्लब की स्थापना की घोषणा की। जो निकट भविष्य में महिला सशक्तिकरण के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर कार्य करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें