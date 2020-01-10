पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीचर भर्ती:शिक्षक भर्ती के रिक्त पदों पर सभी वर्गों को मौका देने की मांग

धम्बाेला13 घंटे पहले
टीएसपी क्षेत्र की 2018 की शिक्षक भर्ती के बाद रिक्त रहे 1167 पदों का लाभ क्षेत्र के सभी वर्गों को समान रूप से देने की मांग को ले कर समानता मंच इकाई चौरासी और युवा मंडल धम्बोला ने उपखंड अधिकारी सीमलवाड़ा को ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में मांग की गई है कि 2018 की शिक्षक भर्ती की 1167 रिक्त सीटें 60% अंक लाने वाले अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा ही भरे जाना प्रस्तावित है। किन्तु आरक्षित वर्ग के अभ्यर्थी इसे केवल अनुसूचित जनजाति वर्ग के 36% से उत्तीर्ण वर्ग से ही

भरे जाने की मांग कर रहे है। टीएसपी आरक्षण नियमों के अनुकूल उक्त रिक्त सीटों को सभी वर्गों के 36% से उत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा भरा जाए। इससे कानून की भी पालना होगी एवं क्षेत्र में सामाजिक समरसता बनी रहे। सामान्य-ओबीसी वर्ग सरकार इस संबंध में टीएसपी क्षेत्र के सभी वर्गों के हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए निर्णय लेने की अपील करता है। समानता मंच संरक्षक दिग्विजय सिंह के अलावा समानता मंच चौरासी युवा मंडल धंबोला की उपस्थिति रही।

