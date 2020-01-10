पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ:वेतन कटौती के आदेश को वापस लेने की मांग, मार्च का 15 दिन का वेतन भी मांगा

डूंगरपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ सियाराम की ओर से जिले के उपखंडों पर जताया विरोध

राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ सियाराम ब्लॉक डूंगरपुर ने शिक्षकों के वेतन से प्रतिमाह एक एवं दो दिन के वेतन कटौती के आदेश वापस लेने के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। प्रवक्ता रवीन्द्र सिंह अहाड़ा ने बताया कि अध्यक्ष गिरिराज सिंह चौहान एवं मंत्री भूपेष चौबीसा के नेतृत्व में ज्ञापन सौंपा गया है। संरक्षक महेन्द्र पानेरी, प्रान्तीय महिला मंत्री अनिता पंड्या, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष दीपक डी. चौबीसा, निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष राजीव जोषी, सभाध्यक्ष वाडीलाल लबाना,

प्रदेष प्रतिनिधि सुभाष श्रीमाली, भारती पंड्या, दीपक शर्मा, महिला मंत्री उषा मीणा, जिला प्रवक्ता हैमेन्द्र रावल, जितेष पंड्या, हेमेष जोशी, कान्तिलाल पाटीदार सहित संगठन के पदाधिकारी उपस्थित रहें। सीमलवाडा. राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ सियाराम उप शाखा सीमलवाड़ा ने मुख्य मंत्री के नाम उपखंड अधिकारी सीमलवाड़ा को ज्ञापन साैंपा। जिला अध्यक्ष विश्राम कटारा, जिला उपाध्यक्ष हरिओम पंचाल, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष अशोक डामोर, मंत्री

कुलदीप सिंह चौहान के नेतृत्व में मानशंकर डामोर, मिलिंद पंड्या, प्रताप सिंह डामोर, जगदीश चन्द्र ननोम, राजेश पटेल, आदि शिक्षक उपस्थित रहे। सागवाड़ा। राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ सियाराम ने राज्य सरकार द्वारा शिक्षकों के वेतन से प्रति माह हो रही कटौती का विरोध किया। संघ ने इस आदेश को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर सीएम के नाम एसडीएम राजीव द्विवेदी को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

ब्लॉक महामंत्री प्रकाश त्रिवेदी ने बताया कि वेतन कटौती के विरोध को लेकर प्रदेश स्तर पर चल रहे आंदोलन के तहत ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष प्रकाश परमार, जिला महामंत्री हिमांशु उपाध्याय के नेतृत्व में ज्ञापन दिया। बिछीवाड़ा. राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ सियाराम शाखा बिछीवाड़ा के सभी पदाधिकारियों ने वेतन काटने के आदेश के विरोध में मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन साैंपा। अध्यक्ष धीरज कुमार गर्ग, उपाध्यक्ष दिनेश भगोरा, मंत्री पंकज त्रिवेदी, दीपक कलाल, रमेश चंद्र लबाना अादि माैजूद थे।

साबला. राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ सियाराम उपशाखा साबला ने सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम उपखण्ड अधिकारी साबला बद्रीलाल सुथार को एक ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में वेतन कटौती के आदेशों को वापस लेने, मार्च माह के 15 दिन के स्थगित वेतन का भुगतान शीघ्र किये जाने, माह जनवरी मे 4 प्रतिशत मंहगाई भत्ते को भी शीघ्र भुगतान करने की मांग की। इस अवसर पर अध्यक्ष शंकरलाल मीणा,

मंत्री भूपेन्द्रसिंह म्याला, जिला प्रतिनिधि लक्ष्मण लाल मीणा लेम्बाता, उपाध्यक्ष ईश्वर साद, डिजिटल मीडिया प्रभारी यश उपाध्याय, प्रभुलाल खडिया आदि उपस्थित रहे। दरियाटी। राजस्थान वरिष्ठ शिक्षक संघ (रेस्टा) जिला डूंगरपुर कार्यकारिणी द्वारा प्रतिमाह एक दिन का वेतन कटौती के प्रस्ताव को रद्द करने व मार्च 2020 के स्थगित वेतन भुगतान के आदेश काे लेकर उपखण्ड अधिकारी गलियाकोट को

ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें जिला अध्यक्ष कपिल पाटीदार, प्रदेश प्रवक्ता विजेंद्र दर्जी, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष रमेश बुनकर, गलियाकोट ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष नितेश पाटीदार, बिछीवाड़ा ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष दीपक पाटीदार, आशीष पंड्या, प्रतीक भट्ट व अनिल पाटीदार सहित रेस्टा संगठन के प्रतिनिधि मौजूद थे।

गलियाकोट|राजस्थान वरिष्ठ शिक्षक संघ (रेस्टा) जिला कार्यकारिणी ने एसडीएम राजेश कुमार मीणा को ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें प्रतिमाह एक दिन का वेतन कटौती के प्रस्ताव को रद्द करने व मार्च 2020 के स्थगित वेतन भुगतान के आदेश करने के संबंध में ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें जिला अध्यक्ष कपिल पाटीदार, प्रदेश प्रवक्ता विजेंद्र दर्जी, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष रमेश बुनकर, गलियाकोट ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष नितेश पाटीदार, बिछीवाड़ा ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष दीपक पाटीदार, आशीष पंड्या, प्रतीक भट्ट व अनिल पाटीदार आदि मौजूद थे।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें