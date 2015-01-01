पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस दो दिन:दीपोत्सव पंचांग में तिथि के गणना भेद को लेकर मतभेद, आज इंद्र योग, दीपावली तक कई शुभ योग

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुछ ज्योतिषियों ने कहा-12 को मनाएं, ज्यादातर बोले-13 को ही श्रेष्ठ

धनतेरस (त्रयोदशी) तिथि को लेकर लोगों में असमंजस की स्थिति है। पंचांग में तिथि के गणना भेद को लेकर यह स्थिति बनी हैै। कोई धनतेरस 12 को तो कोई 13 नवंबर को मनाने के पक्ष में है। हालांकि अधिकांश पंडित 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस मनाना ही उचित ठहरा रहे हैं। उनका मत है कि त्रयोदशी 13 (शुक्रवार) को उदया तिथि में भी रहेगी और प्रदोषकाल के समय भी। इस दिन शाम 5:59 बजे तक त्रयोदशी तिथि है। कुछ पंडित 12 नवंबर की रात से धनतेरस का पर्व शुुरू होने की बात बताई जा रही है।

किस तारीख को क्या खरीदें... औषधियों से लेकर गहने खरीदी मंगलकारी

11 नवंबर: इस दिन उत्तरा फाल्गुनी नक्षत्र होने से वृद्धि देने वाला वर्धमान योग और चंद्र-मंगल का दृष्टि संबंध होने से महालक्ष्मी योग रहेगा। इस मुहूर्त में हर तरह की खरीदारी की जा सकती है। साथ ही वैधृति योग बनने से औजार, मशीनरी और व्हीकल खरीदी के लिए विशेष मुहूर्त रहेगा। 12 नवंबर: बृहस्पति वार हस्त नक्षत्र की युक्ति में वाहन, भूमि, भवन, आभूषण व वस्त्र आदि की खरीदारी करना मंगलकारी रहेगा। 13 नवंबर: प्रदोष व्रत, चित्रा नक्षत्र में धनतेरस के पर्व पर भगवान की मूर्ति पूजन पात्र, चांदी के बर्तन, दीपक की खरीदारी शुभ प्रद रहेगी। 14 नवंबर: दीपावली महापर्व पर सूर्योदय के साथ ही सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग शुरू हो जाएगा, जो कि रात 8.08 बजे तक रहेगा। पंडित संजय शिवशंकर दवे ने बताया लक्ष्मी पूजा के साथ इस दिन हर तरह की खरीदारी के लिए विशेष मुहूर्त है। {पुष्य नक्षत्र के बाद दीवाली के बीच ऐसे मुहूर्त बन रहे हैं, जिनमें प्रॉपर्टी, ज्वैलरी, गाड़ियों से लेकर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान तक खरीदना शुभ होगा। दीपावली पर संपूर्ण दिन सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग बन रहा है। इसलिए खरीदारी ज्यादा फायदेमंद है।

