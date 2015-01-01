पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:बीएलओ की बैठक में जताई नाराजगी, लगातार मॉनिटरिंग करने के लिए कहा

सागवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए कम आवेदन

निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतदाता सूचियों के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम 2021 में जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी द्वारा दिए गए लक्ष्य की शत-प्रतिशत उपलब्धि सुनिश्चित करने के लिए निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी ने सागवाड़ा विधानसभा के 25 सुपरवाइजर की बैठक लेकर सख्त निर्देश दिए। निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी राजीव द्विवेदी ने प्रत्येक सुपरवाइजर की प्रगति रिपोर्ट को लेकर सवाल जवाब किया। वहीं 29 नवंबर व 6 दिसंबर को मतदान बूथों पर बैठकर बीएलओ द्वारा दिए गए कम फार्म संख्या पर नाराजगी जताई। प्रचार प्रसार नहीं होने के कारण काफी कम आवेदन आए है।

बीएलओ को सतत व्यक्तिगत मॉनिटरिंग करने, 18 से 19 वर्ष के युवाओं को चिन्हित व संपर्क कर मतदाता सूचियों से जोड़ने के लिए दिए लक्ष्य को पूरा करने, जिला प्रशासन द्वारा प्रत्येक मतदान बूथ की दिव्यांग सूची में आए दिव्यांगों को मतदाता सूचियों में जोड़ने और इसके अतिरिक्त भी दिव्यांगों को चिन्हित कर नाम जोड़ना सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए।

साथ ही लापरवाही बरतने वाले कार्मिकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी। द्विवेदी ने बताया कि विशेष योग्यजन मतदाताओं को सूची में जोड़ने के लिए शनिवार को सागवाड़ा के 258 मतदान बूथों पर सुबह 9 से शाम 6 बजे तक बीएलओ ने बैठकर अभियान को पूर्ण किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें