अस्थि विसर्जन:नीलापाणी तीर्थ स्थल पर शुरू होगी तंत्र साधकाें की दीपावली

डूंगरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • दीपावली की चौदस से पूर्णिमा तक तंत्र साधनाओं से जुड़े योगी और तपस्वी करते हैं साधना, त्रिवेणी संगम पर हाेगा अस्थि विसर्जन

वागड़ अंचल के नीलापाणी ग्राम पंचायत कराैली में यहां पर यम चतुदर्शी से तंत्र साधनाओं के लिए पूजनीय स्थल के रूप में एकत्रित हाेते है। पश्चिम बंगाल स्थित कोलकाता के कालीघाट और वीरभूम की तारापीठ में देशभर के तंत्र साधक एकत्रित हाेते है। जहां पर इस स्थल पर पूजा-अर्चना करके अपनी सिद्धियाें काे प्राप्त करते है। इसी प्रकार वागड़ में भी नीलापाणी के स्थान पर तंत्र साधक दीपावली के एक दिन पूर्व और देव दीपावली पर एकत्रित हाेकर अंधेरे में अपनी सिद्धियां प्राप्त करते है। इसी सिद्धियाें के लिए यहां पर भगवान शिव के मंदिर के आसपास जंगलाें में पूजन करते हुए अपनी मनाेकामनाएं पूरा करती है।

वहीं दूसरे दिन सुबह आमजन अपने पूर्वजाें की अस्थियाें का विसर्जन करते हुए पूजा-अर्चना करते है। ग्राम पंचायत कराैली के नीलापाणी में तीन नदियाें का संगम माना जाता है। यहां पर पहाडी पर ऐतिहासिक गुफा बनी हुई है। जहां पर मां काली का मंदिर बना हुआ है। वहीं तलहटी में भगवान शिव का मंदिर बना हुआ है। हजाराें साल पुराने शिव मंदिर में शिवलिंग के साथ भगवान शिव का पूरा परिवार बसा हुआ है।

इसी मंदिर परिसर में एक गुफा भी बनी हुई है। लाेककथा है की यहां पर पूर्व में कई साधक इसी गुफा में सिद्धियाें काे प्राप्त किया है। इसके कारण गुफा में पहले दर्शन के लिए खुली रहती थी। पिछले एक दशक से इस पर दरवाजा लगाकर ताला लगा रखा है। वहीं अब इसमें किसे भी अंदर प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाता है। मंदिर के ऊपर की तरफ विशाल पर्वत बना हुआ है।

इसे कारिया पहाड़ भी कहा जाता है। बताते है िक यहां पर महाभारत काल में पांडव ने विश्राम किया था। लाेककथा के अनुसार यहां पर कारिया नाम राक्षस का संहार भीम ने किया था। इसके कारण यहां पर कारिया पहाड़ के नाम से पहचान हुई थी। मंदिर के पास में एक सराेवर बना हुअा है। जहां पर तीन नदियाें का संगम भी हाेता है। इस सराेवर का पानी आज तक सुखा नहीं है। इसके कारण वर्ष पर्यन्त यहां पर पानी भरा रहता है। काेलकता के तारापीठ की तरह तंत्र साधकाें काे मिलती है सिद्धियां : नीलापाणी स्थान पर दीपावली के एक दिन पू्र्व चाैदस और देव दिपावली पर आसपास के क्षेत्र के तंत्र साधक एकत्रित हाेते है। जहां पर ये तांत्रिक अपनी अपनी शक्तियाें काे मजबूत करते हुए उससे सिद्धियां प्राप्त करते है। इसमें काेई भी नाकारात्मक सिद्धियाें काे छाेड़कर प्रकृति के साथ आध्यात्म काे प्राप्त करने के लिए एकत्रित हाेते है। पिछले कुछ वर्षाें से संख्या भले ही कम हुई है। फिर भी यहां पर रात के समय सामान्य लाेगाे की आवाजाही लगभग बंद रहती है। सुरपुर से साबली काे जाेडने वाले इस मार्ग पर आवागमन भी बंद रहता है।

