लापरवाही:180 लाेगाें के सैंपल लेकर कर्मचारी नदारद, फोन बंद, अब फिर से देने होंगे

डूंगरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मैसेज नहीं आने पर पूछताछ की ताे डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर से लेकर नाेडल प्रभारी की लापरवाही सामने आई

सरकार जहां काेराेना की दूसरी लहर काे लेकर प्रशासनिक अमले के साथ चिकित्सा व्यवस्था काे मजबूत करने का प्रयास कर रही है वहीं दूसरी ओर जिला मुख्यालय पर साेमवार काे सैंपल देने वाले 180 लाेगाे की जांच रिपाेर्ट ही नहीं बन पाई। कारण सिर्फ इतना की सैंपल की लैब जांच से पहले डाटा की एंट्री करने का काम करने वाला ऑपरेटर माेबाइल स्वीच ऑफ करके गायब हाे गया है। इसके बाद साेमवार काे दाेपहर से मंगलवार सुबह तक किसी भी इंचार्ज, नाेडल प्रभारी और संबंधित विंग इंचार्ज काे इसकी जानकारी ही नहीं हुई। इतनी गंभीर लापरवाही यहीं खत्म नहीं हुई है। यह सब जिम्मेदार कार्रवाई के बजाए एक-दूसरे काे बचाने में लगे रहे। मंगलवार काे काेविड जांच के इंतजार कर रहे लाेगाें काे शाम तक यह पूरी टीम रिपाेर्ट जल्द मिलने का आश्वासन देते रहे। देर शाम काे बाेले कि दाेबारा जांच कराओं।

काेविड-19 बीमारी के तहत सामान्य चिकित्सालय में अलग से पूरा भवन बनाया गया है। जहां पर राेज जांच के साथ ही राेगियाें के इलाज की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाती है। इस काेविड केयर यूनिट के लिए विशेष रूप से नाेडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है। इसके अंतर्गत नाेडल इंचार्ज और अलग-अलग विंग के इंचार्ज बनाए गए है। इसके नीचे सैंपल कलेक्शन, डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर और सैम्पल जांच के साथ ही काेविड पाॅजीटिव राेगी के इलाज की यूनिट बनाई रखी है। इस सारी व्यवस्था के लिए कलेक्टर खुद माॅनिटरिंग कर रहे है। इसके बावजूद लापरवाही इंचार्ज के साथ निचले स्तर के कार्मिक ध्यान नहीं दे पा रही है।

