केरल से शुरू हुई यात्रा डूंगरपुर पहुंची:हर साल 20 हजार किमी की स्वराज ऊर्जा यात्रा बस में ही पूरा घर, सबकुछ सोलर से ही चलता है

डूंगरपुर2 घंटे पहले
सौर ऊर्जा से चलने वाली बस। - Dainik Bhaskar
सौर ऊर्जा से चलने वाली बस।
  • केरल में बाढ़ से बर्बादी के बाद समझ आया कि जिंदगी बचाने के लिए कार्बन उत्सर्जन कम करना हाेगा
  • 70 दिन में अब तक 3755 किमी यात्रा की, 10 किमी की यात्रा, 2 लाख लोगों को जागरूक करेंगे

वर्ष 2018 में केरल में भयंकर बाढ़ के कारण सब कुछ डूब जाने के बाद कोच्चि शहर के संताेष तानिकाड़ ने ग्लाेबम वार्मिंग के सुधार के लिए यात्रा शुरू कर दी। यह बिजली का कम से कम उपभोग करने के लिए सोलर ऊर्जा के उपयोग काे प्रेरित करते हैं।

इसके लिए मध्यप्रदेश सरकार के सोलर ऊर्जा के ब्रांड एम्बेसडर प्राेफेसर चेतनसिंह साेलंकी के साथ मिलकर एनर्जी स्वराज फांउडेशन की स्थापना करते हुए लाेगाें काे अधिक से अधिक सोलर एनर्जी पर निर्भर रहने के लिए प्रेरित करना शुरू किया। इसके लिए उन्हाेंने पूरे भारत में दाे यात्रा निकाल रहे हैं। यही यात्रा बुधवार रात काे डूंगरपुर पहुंची। तानिकाड़ ने बताया कि भाेपाल के प्रोफेसर चेतन सिंह सोलंकी के साथ स्वराज ऊर्जा फाउंडेशन की स्थापना की। इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य लाेगाें काे अधिक से अधिक सोलर ऊर्जा के उपयोग काे बढ़ाना हैं।

इसके लिए लाेगाें काे अपने घरों पर साेलर पैनल लगाने के अलावा बिजली का कनेक्शन काटने या कम से कम उपयोग के सिद्धांत पर चलना हाेगा। जिससे कोयला ताप संयत्र से बहुत कम मात्रा में बिजली का उत्पादन हाे। इसी से कार्बन माेनाे ऑक्साइड का उत्सर्जन कम कर सके।

सोलर ऊर्जा आधारित बस और साइकिल लेकर चलते हैं। बस में बेडरुम, बाथरुम वाे भी बायाेटैंक वाला, कीचन, कांफ्रेसिंग रुम और टीवी सहित सभी सुविधायुक्त हैं। इस बस में लगे साेलर पैनल से 3.2 किलाेवाट बिजली पैदा हाेती है। जाे 6 किलाेवाॅट वाली बेट्री में स्टाेर हाेती है। इससे बस में लगे प्यूरिफाइड, इंडक्शन, टीवी, माेबाइल, टेपटाॅप और एलईडी की राेशनी आराम से जगमग हैं। वहीं साथ में साइकिल रखी है। जाे एक बार चार्ज करने पर 40 किलाेमीटर चलती है।

इसमें बैट्री सिस्टम से साधारण साइकिल काे जाेड़ा गया है। इसके तहत हर साल 20 हजार किलाेमीटर की यात्रा तय की जाएगी। दस साल में करीब 2 लाख किमी की यात्रा कर लाेगाें काे जागरुक किया जाएगा। अभी तक 70 दिन में 3755 किमी यात्रा हुई हैं। अब तक 11135 लाेगाें से मिलकर अभियान से जाेड़ा गया है।

बचाना जरूरी क्योंकि...ग्लाेबल वार्मिंग से हुई ज्यादा बारिश नेे 200 साल पुराने हेरिटेज हाेम काे खत्म कर दिया
संताेष तानिकाड़ मूलत: कोच्चि केरल के रहने वाले हैं। काॅर्मस से स्नातक करने के बाद टूरिज्म में पीजी किया। इसके बाद यूरोपियन देश से टूरिज्म में कोर्स करने के बाद अपने शहर में हेरिटेज हाेम स्टे से जुड़ गए। अपनी पत्नी और दाे बच्चियों के साथ सामान्य जीवन यापन कर रहे थे। तभी 2018 में केरल में लगातार हुई तेज बारिश से बाढ़ आ गई। इसी आपदा से 200 साल पुराने नेचुरल हाेम स्टे काे बहुत नुकसान हुआ। इससे उन्हें भी प्रवासी शिविर में रहना पड़ा।

इसके बाद संतोष ने अत्यधिक बारिश और उसके कारण पर गहराई से जानकारी ली। इसमें सबसे बड़ी बात ग्लोबल वार्मिंग सामने आई। इसके बाद संतोष ने ग्लोबल वार्मिंग के बारे में जानकारी लेना शुरू किया। इससे पता चला कि पृथ्वी में फिलहाल 27 प्रतिशत तक कार्बन का उत्सर्जन हाे रहा है। इससे छह साल में पृथ्वी पर इसके असर देखने काे ज्यादा मिलेगा। ज्यादा गर्मी, ज्यादा बारिश, ज्यादा सर्दी और हर समय मौसम परिवर्तन ज्यादा हाेगा। इससे सबकुछ खत्म हाे जाएगा। इसके सुधार के लिए कार्बन उत्सर्जन एक मात्र उपाय है। जिसके पीछे बहुत बड़ा कारण कोयला से बिजली बनाना है।

