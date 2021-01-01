पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वार्ड 21 से 40 की स्थिति:शहर के वार्ड 24, 27 और 36 पर सभी की नजर, दिग्गज मैदान में, प्रतिष्ठा लगी दांव पर

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वार्ड 16 में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के बीच सीधा, 4 सीट पर त्रिकाेणीय मुकाबला

शहर में इन दिनों चुनावी रंगत देखने काे मिल रही है। राजनीतिक दल और उनके प्रत्याशी पूरी तैयारियों के साथ प्रचार में जुटे हैं। प्रत्येक प्रत्याशी अपने समर्थकों के साथ पूरा जाेर लगा रहा है। दैनिक भास्कर ने साेमवार काे दूसरे दिन 21 से 40 वार्ड की स्थिति देखी। इस दौरान शहर के तीन वार्ड में इन दिनों मुकाबला काफी राेचक नजर आ रहा है। क्योंकि यहां पर दिग्गज चुनाव मैदान में है।
वार्ड नंबर 24, 27 व 36 पर पूरे शहर की नजर है। क्योंकि यहां पर भाजपा का बोर्ड बनने की स्थिति में उपसभापति पद के दावेदार भी है। वहीं भाजपा से बागी हाेकर निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ने वाले प्रत्याशी शहर समेत अपने वार्ड में अच्छा वर्चस्व रखते है। इसलिए यहां पर कांटे का मुकाबला है। शहर के 21 से 40 वार्ड में करीब 15 वार्ड में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के बीच आमने सामने मुकाबला है। तीन वार्ड में निर्दलीय भी खासी टक्कर दे रहे हैं। दाे वार्ड में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला हाेे सकता है। प्रत्याशियों की ओर से घर घर संपर्क किया जा रहा है। पेश है पूरी रिपाेर्ट।
यहां पर देखने मिलेंगे राेचक मुकाबले, हर किसी की नजर इन वार्डाे पर...
वार्ड 24 : यहां पर भाजपा के जिला महामंत्री धनपाल जैन, कांग्रेस से हर्षद परमार व भाजपा से पूर्व पार्षद भाजपा के बागी फखरुद्दीन बोहरा चुनाव मैदान में है। फखरुद्दीन बोहरा नगर परिषद के उपसभापति पद पर काबिज रहे। यह इस बार बताैर निर्दलीय मैदान में है। वहीं भाजपा से महामंत्री धनपाल जैन मैदान में है। ऐसे में यहां मुकाबला भाजपा अाैर भाजपा के बागी के बीच में है। धनपाल उप सभापति के दावेदारों में एक है।
वार्ड 27: इस वार्ड से भाजपा के मनोज, कांग्रेस से विष्णु कलासुआ, भाजपा के बागी शार्दुल सिंह राठौड़ चुनाव मैदान में है। यह वार्ड भाजपा का गढ़ माना जाता है। भाजपा के बागी एडवोकेट शार्दुल सिंह राठौड़ का अपने क्षेत्र में काफी वर्चस्व है अाैर इस वार्ड में यह मजबूती से खड़े दिख भी रहे है। राठौड़ टिकट नहीं मिल जाने नहीं मिलने से निर्दलीय के रूप में चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं यहां पर भी मुकाबला भाजपा के मनोज खटीक व शार्दुल के बीच देखने को मिलेगा।
वार्ड 36 : इस वार्ड से भाजपा के पूर्व जिला महामंत्री सुदर्शन जैन, कांग्रेस से लव व्यास व निर्दलीय नवनीत पंड्या चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुदर्शन जैन अगर यहां से चुनाव जीते हैं तो नगर परिषद के उपसभापति के दावेदार माने जा रहे हैं। यह वार्ड भाजपा का गढ़ माना जा रहा है।

कुछ सीटों पर भाजपा मजबूत ताे कुछ पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी

वार्ड 32 : भाजपा की हीना जोशी, कांग्रेस की रेखा गांधी चुनाव मैदान में है। यह वार्ड भाजपा का गढ़ माना जाता है। यहां पर ब्राह्मण समाज, राजपूत और जैन समाज के वोट निर्णायक माने जा रहे हैं।
वार्ड 33 : इस वार्ड से भाजपा की भावना राय, कांग्रेस की सीमा पटेल चुनावी मैदान में है। यहां पर सभी समाज के लाेग रहते है। भाजपा की स्थिति मजबूत है।
वार्ड 34 : इस वार्ड से भाजपा की नीलू राेत, कांग्रेस की हंसा रावत चुनाव मैदान में है। नीलू पूर्व पार्षद रह चुकी है, ऐसे में इनका यहां वर्चस्व माना जा रहा है। ऐसे में यहां पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी का पलड़ा भारी नजर आ रहा है।
वार्ड 35 : भाजपा के मोहन लाल जैन, कांग्रेस के जितेंद्र कुमार मैदान में हैं। भाजपा प्रत्याशी मोहनलाल जैन गल्ला किराना व्यापारी एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष हैं। यह वार्ड भाजपा का गढ़ माना जाता है। जैन समाज के वोट निर्णायक माने जा रहे हैं।
वार्ड 37 : यहां से भाजपा के मणिलाल डामोर, कांग्रेस के पीयूष जैन है। वहीं भाजपा के बागी नितिन चौबीसा चुनाव मैदान में है। यहां कांग्रेस कमजोर दिख रही है। पर, भाजपा की राह में भाजपा के बागी नितिन कड़ी चुनौती दे रहे है। यहां भाजपा को अपना ही बागी प्रत्याशी से खतरा नजर आ रही है।
वार्ड 38 : यहां से भाजपा के पंकज जैन, कांग्रेस के विनोद जैन चुनाव मैदान में है। यह वार्ड भाजपा का गढ़ है। दोनों ही प्रत्याशी जैन समाज से आते है। फिर भी भाजपा की स्थिति मजबूत नजर आ रही है।
वार्ड 39: भाजपा से अमृतलाल कलासुआ, कांग्रेस के कालूराम आमलिया व निर्दलीय विनय डेंडोर चुनाव लड़ रहे है। वहीं, पूर्व पार्षद रहे महिपाल जोहियाला भी बताैर निर्दलीय मैदान में है। इस वार्ड के भाजपा प्रत्याशी सभापति के तगड़े दावेदार है और यहां इनकी स्थिति मजबूत मानी जा रही है।
वार्ड 40 : इस वार्ड से भाजपा की इंदिरा उर्फ इंद्रा जैन, कांग्रेस की कल्याणी पंचाल मैदान में है। इस वार्ड में जैन समाज के मतदाताओं का बाहुल्य है। यह वार्ड भाजपा का गढ़ माना जा रहा है इसके चलते यहां भाजपा की स्थिति मजबूत है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser