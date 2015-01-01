पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नकली देशी घी बनाने की फैक्ट्री पकड़ी, 370 किलो घी, 70 लीटर क्रीम-तेल जब्त

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • डूंगरपुर के पत्रकार कॉलोनी के मकान के खुफिया कमरे में तैयार होता था
  • जिला स्पेशल टीम और पुलिस की कार्रवाई, संचालक फरार

शहर के पत्रकार कॉलोनी में मंगलवार को जिला स्पेशल टीम व कोतवाली थाना पुलिस ने नकली घी बनाने की फैक्ट्री पकड़ी। पुलिस ने मौके से 370 किलो घी जब्त किया है। नकली घी बनाने का सामान मौके से मिला है। रिहायशी मकान में खुफिया कमरे के अंदर घी निर्माण का कार्य चल रहा था। पुलिस ने दबिश देने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को मौके पर बुलाया। हालांकि नकली घी बनाने वाला आरोपी पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लग सका। पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस अधीक्षक कालूराम रावत ने बताया कि मुखबिर से सूचना मिली कि पत्रकार कॉलोनी क्षेत्र के एक मकान में नकली देशी घी बनाने का काम किया जा रहा है। सूचना विश्वसनीय होने पर अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक गणपति महावर, डीएसपी मनोज सामरिया के सुपरविजन में जिला स्पेशल टीम व कोतवाली एसएचओ दिलीप दान चारण मय टीम ने उसके घर पर छापा मारा तो नकली घी के कारोबार का खुलासा हुआ। पुलिस जब उसके रिहायशी मकान पर पहुंची तो चोर दरवाजे के पीछे कमरे में घी बनाने का काम होता था। यहां पर दूध के कैन में नकली घी का भंडारण किया गया था।

मौके से पुलिस को 11 केन में 370 किलो घी, 2 केन में 70 लीटर क्रीम, एक क्रेन व एक टीन में 35 लीटर तेल बरामद किया गया। इसके अलावा घी बनाने के लिए दो गैस चूल्हे, एक गैस टंकी व तपेला मौके से मिला है, जिसे पुलिस ने जब्त कर दिया है। खाद्य अपमिश्रण निवारक अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई करते हुए कोतवाली पुलिस ने पत्रकार कॉलोनी निवासी नरेंद्र पुत्र गोमाजी पटेल के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है

नकली घी की फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड करने में जिला स्पेशल टीम के कांस्टेबल मुकेश की अहम भूमिका रही। कोतवाली थाने से थानाधिकारी दिलीप दान चारण, एएसआई मोहम्मद रफीक सिंधी, हैड कांस्टेबल महिपाल सिंह, कांस्टेबल जगदीश व जिला स्पेशल टीम से धर्मवीर सिंह, नवीन, महावीर, यशपाल की टीम ने यह कार्रवाई की। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से अधिकारी गोविंद सहाय गुर्ज ने मौके पर सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए प्रयोगशाला भेजे है।

सुंगध बिल्कुल असली जैसी: नकली घी बनाने के लिए क्रीम व पाम ऑयल इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। क्वालिटी को अच्छा करने के लिए 5 से 10 प्रतिशत असली देशी घी भी मिलाते हैं। फिर निश्चित तापमान तक गरम करते हैं। इसके बाद महक अच्छी आने पर दूध के कैन में भर कर सप्लाई के लिए भेजा जाता था। इस घी को इस तरह तैयार किया जाता था कि इसकी सुगंध से हर कोई इसे असली घी ही मानता था।

दूध की आड़ में गांवों में सप्लाई होता था नकली घी: बताया जा रहा है कि दूध की आड़ में नकली घी गांवों में सप्लाई किया जाता था। दूध के केन से किसी को शक नहीं होता था। वह गांवों तक पहुंच जाता था। इसके बाद वह 250 ग्राम, आधा किलो व एक किलो के रुप में थैली में पेक कर दिया जाता है। कितने समय से नकली घी का कारोबार चल रहा था।

