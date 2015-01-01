पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उत्कृष्ट कार्य:किसान स्वाभिमान योजना में जिले के किसानों को करें लाभान्वित : गग्गड़

डूंगरपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एनपीए से निर्णायक जंग में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले शाखा प्रबंधक सम्मानित

बड़ौदा राजस्थान क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंक की ओर से आयोजित एनपीए के विरुद्ध निर्णायक जंग अभियान में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले डूंगरपुर, बांसवाड़ा एवं प्रतापगढ़ जिलों में संचालित बैंक के 49 शाखा प्रबंधकों को बैंक अध्यक्ष आरसी गग्गड़ ने प्रशस्ति पत्र एवं स्मृति चिन्ह प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया। बैंक अध्यक्ष आरसी गग्गड़ ने कहा कि राजस्थान के अग्रणी ग्रामीण बैंक के रूप में बड़ौदा राजस्थान क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंक द्वारा प्रदेश के 21 जिलों में सुदूर गांवों तक त्वरित व बेहतरीन बैंकिंग सेवाएं प्रदान की जा रही है। विभिन्न जमा एवं ऋण योजनाओं से लोगों को आर्थिक रूप से आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की दिशा में सक्रिय प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

बैंक अधिकारियों का आव्हान किया कि बैंक द्वारा किसानों, व्यापारियों, लघु उद्यमियों, नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों आदि के लिए बनाई गई विभिन्न विशेष ऋण योजनाओं का लाभ प्रदान कर जोड़ने का काम करें। उन्होंने बैंक कर्मियों से किसानों के पुराने एनपीए हुए ऋण खातों में ब्याज में रियायत देकर समझौते के माध्यम से ऐसे प्रकरणों का निपटारा करते हुए पात्र किसानों को मुख्यधारा में लाने का आह्वान किया।

बताया कि इसके लिए बैंक द्वारा 21 अक्टूबर से 19 दिसंबर 2020 तक की अवधि के लिए किसान स्वाभिमान योजना लागू की गई है। इस महत्वकांक्षी योजना में अधिक से अधिक पात्र किसानों को लाभान्वित कर उन्हें राहत प्रदान करने का कार्य करें। इस अवसर पर बैंक अध्यक्ष ने बैंक द्वारा त्यौहारी सीजन में उपलब्ध कराई जा रही वाहन ऋण, आवास ऋण, कृषक वाहन ऋण, व्यापार ऋण, पर्सनल लोन व अन्य ऋणों पर विशेष

ब्याज रियायत को त्वरित रूप से जन सामान्य को उपलब्ध करवाने बैंक कर्मियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश प्रदान किए। संचालन प्रबंधक अग्रिम रजनीश गुप्ता ने किया। आभार क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय के मुख्य प्रबंधक प्रदीप कुमार जोशी ने व्यक्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें