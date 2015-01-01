पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:डूंगरपुर, सागवाड़ा, आसपुर, सीमलवाड़ा एवं बिछीवाड़ा में पीड़ितों के लिए राशि दी

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
उपखण्ड क्षेत्र डंूगरपुर, सागवाड़ा, आसपुर, सीमलवाड़ा एवं बिछीवाड़ा में घटित आकस्मिक दुर्घटना में मृतक के आश्रित परिजन को मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष से कुल चौदह लाख बीस हजार की आर्थिक सहायता स्वीकृत की है। कलक्टर सुरेश कुमार ओला की ओर से जारी आदेश के अनुसार तहसील डूंगरपुर के देवकरण पुत्र डूंगर परमार निवासी पाल माण्डवी एवं लक्ष्य पुत्र नारायण लाल रोत निवासी सर कण कोपचा,

तहसील सागवाड़ा के मनीष पुत्र अम्बा लाल सुथार निवासी कानपुर एवं अशोक यादव पुत्र जीवा यादव निवासी सेमलिया पण्डया, तहसील साबला के कांतिलाल पुत्र कच रू जोशी निवासी माल, तहसील आसपुर के राय सिंह पुत्र शिव सिंह निवासी वाडाघोडिया, पर्वत सिंह पुत्र मधुसिंह राजपूत निवासी डाबोडिय़ा एवं गुलाब कुंवर पत्नी पर्वतसिंह राठौड़ निवासी वाडाघोडिया, तहसील सीमलवाड़ा के रूद्राक्ष पुत्र महेन्द्र पण्ड्य़ा निवासी

धंबोला एवं हाज देवी हिराता निवासी पंचेला फला दरा, तहसील झोंथरीपाल के कानजी पुत्र हकरा अहारी निवासी टेबाफला एवं तहसील बिछीवाड़ा के बंशीलाल पुत्र लाला हात निवासी आमझरा के घटित आकस्मिक दुर्घटना में मृत्यु होने पर आश्रित परिजन को एक-एक लाख की आर्थिक सहायता राशि स्वीकृत की गई है। इसी क्रम में तहसील बिछीवाड़ा के पप्पू पुत्र रामा पण्डोखर निवासी घमाला एवं रतनलाल पुत्र हाज मनता

निवासी रातापानी के आकस्मिक दुर्घटना में मृत्यु होने पर आश्रित परिजन को पचास-पचास हजार की आर्थिक सहायता राशि स्वीकृत की गई है। इसी क्रम में तहसील आसपुर के राजदीप सिंह पुत्र सुराय सिंह शक्तावत निवासी इन्दौड़ा, तहसील सागवाड़ा के मुकेश पुत्र कान्ति लाल कटारा निवासी कराड़ा का वाड़ा, युवराज सिंह पुत्र रणजीत सिंह निवासी रामपुर एवं नानूलाल प्रजापत पुत्र जुई या प्रजापत निवासी कुम्हारवाड़ा, तहसील

सीमलवाड़ा के जशोदा पत्नी भूरालाल बुझ निवासी खिरखियान एवं कल्पेन पुत्र जीवा रोत निवासी बोडा़ मली के आकस्मिक दुर्घटना में घायल होने पर आश्रित परिजन को बीस-बीस हजार की आर्थिक सहायता राशि स्वीकृत की गई है।

