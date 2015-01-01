पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट स्पर्धा में गलियाकोट ब्लैक पर्ल ने फाइनल मुकाबला जीता

गलियाकोट4 घंटे पहले
कुआं में चल रही टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में गलियाकोट ब्लैक पर्ल ने फाइनल मुकाबला जीता। आयोजक पुष्पवर्धनसिंह ने बताया की कुआं सीनियर ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 10 ओवरों में 91 रन बनाए। इसमें हर्षवर्धन ने 35 व निरंजनसिंह 25 रन व वीर बहादुर ने 13 रन बनाए।

गलियाकोट की ओर से राजेश बुनकर ने 2 विकट, रहमत ने 2 विकिट, एक मोइन के हाथ सफलता अर्जित की। गलियाकोट की ओर से मोइन मकरानी के 39 रन, आरिफ राजू के 20 रन व जाहिर मकरानी के 10 रनों की सहायता मात्र से 6 ओवर में लक्ष्य अर्जित कर लिया। इस वर्ष में फाइनल के मैन ऑफ द मैच मोइन मकरानी, इस अवसर पर रहमत खान, हार्दिक खटीक, राजा पुजारा, इम्तियाज, अजहर खान, फरदीन, तौफीक आदि मौजूद रहे।

