वेबनार:वर्षा जल संरक्षण अपनाने से मिल रही फ्लोराइड से मुक्ति: डॉ. जैन

डूंगरपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज के कम्युनिटी मेडिसिन विभाग की वेबनार

मेडिकल कॉलेज के कम्यूनिटी मेडिसिन विभाग द्वारा सोमवार को आयोजित वेबिनार में उदयपुर के जल संरक्षण में लगे वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. पीसी जैन ने कहा कि डूंगरपुर वासियों ने नगर परिषद की पहल पर वर्षा जल संरक्षण करना शुरू किया तो अब यहां के पानी में फ्लोराइड की मात्रा घटने लगी है।

अगर वर्षा जल यूं ही वॉटर हार्वेस्टिंग के जरिए जमीन के अंदर पहुंचता रहा तो बहुत डूंगरपुर शहर फ्लोराइड मुक्त हो जाएगा। डॉ. जैन ने कहा कि दो वर्ष पूर्व सभापति केके गुप्ता को इस बारे उन्होंने जानकारी दी थी कि वर्षा जल का संरक्षण हो तथा इसे वॉटर हार्वेस्टिंग से जमीन के अंदर भेजा जाए तो फ्लोराइड को कम किया जा सकता है।

उनको यह तकनीक बहुत पसंद आई तो उन्होंने इसे अपनाकर सारे देश में और प्रदेश में एक उत्कृष्ट उदाहरण प्रस्तुत कर दिया। इससे देश को एक नई दिशा मिली। वेबिनार के प्रारंभ में मेडिकल छात्रों को विषैला होते जल के मानव शरीर पर होने वाले दुष्प्रभाव की जानकारी स्लाइड शो द्वारा दी गई। इसमें मुख्य रूप से फ्लोराइड द्वारा शरीर की हड्डियों और दांताें पर पढऩे वाले

कुप्रभाव को बताया। आरओ सिस्टम के बारे में बताया कि विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के अनुसार इसे तभी लगाना चाहिए जब जल स्रोत का टीडीएस 900 से अधिक हो, 100 से कम टीडीएस का पानी पीना अपने शरीर में कई बीमारियों को बुलाना है। मेडिकल कॉलेज के छात्र-छात्राओं द्वारा रचित एक जल गीत नाटिका जिसमे प्रतिदिन सुबह से शाम तक हमारे नित्य क्रियाओं में पानी को किस तरह बचाया जाए और वर्षा जल को कैसे जल स्रोत ट्यूबवेल एंड पंप पंप या कुएं में में डालकर

उसके जलस्तर और जल की गुणवत्ता को बढ़ाने का संदेश दिया गया है। वेबिनार कम्युनिटी मेडिसिन के डॉक्टर अदिति गोटी द्वारा आयोजित किया गया । वेबिनार में रवीना, पलक, चित्रा, रामचरण, परितोष, बैच 19 के तथा जीत, रजत, साहिल बैच 18 ने जल गीत, ए पानी का संकट आने वाला है... पर वीडियो बना कर जल बचाने का संदेश दिया। प्रिंसिपल डॉ जेएएम जडेजा ने आभार जताया।

