पंचायत चुनाव:2015 मेें पांच नई पंचायत समिति का गठन, इसमें तीन पर महिला प्रधान ने संभाली कमान

भास्कर संवाददाता | डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • इस बार के चुनाव में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के साथ बीटीपी भी मैदान में, चीखली और झौंथरी में प्रधान के लिए सबसे अधिक घमासान

आजादी के बाद वर्ष 1959 में पंचायत समितियों का गठन हुआ। उस समय पांच पंचायत स​मिति कार्यालय थे। इसके बाद पंचायत समितियों का परिसीमन हुआ तो वर्ष 2015 में इसकी संख्या बढ़ कर 10 तक पहुच गई। वर्ष 1959 में पांच पंचायत समिति में पहले प्रधान कांग्रेस के रहे। इसके बाद वर्ष 2015 में नये पंचायत समिति के गठन में पांच में से दो पर भाजपा ने अपना जीत का परचम लहराया।

वहीं तीन पर कांग्रेस ने पहले प्रधान से खाता खोला। हालांकि इस बार के चुनाव में यहां भाजपा-कांग्रेस के साथ बीटीपी भी टक्कर देने की तैयारी कर रही है। ऐसे में इन पंचायत समिति प्रधान चुनाव में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। हालांकि वर्ष 2015 के चुनाव में पांच पंचायत समिति प्रधान चुनाव में तीन जगह पर महिला प्रधान ने कमान संभाली।

महेंंद्र बरजोड़ को विधायक का मिला था टिकट, चुनाव हारने पर मंजूला की बारी, उनको भी मिली हार

महेंद्र बरजोड़ को कांग्रेस पार्टी से 2013 में विधायक का टिकट मिला था। उस समय हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इसके बाद चीखली नवीन पंचायत समिति का गठन होने के कारण वह प्रधान बन गए। वर्ष 2018 के चुनाव में कांग्रेस से महेंद्र बरजोड़ को टिकट नहीं मिला। इसके स्थान पर प्रधान मंजुला रोत को टिकट दिया, लेकिन यहां पर बीटीपी जीती। इस बार 2020 के चुनाव में परिस्थितियां बदलती हुई नजर आ रही है। ऐसे में इस बार चीखली व झौंथरी प्रधान चुनाव के लिए कांटे की टक्कर रहने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

पंचायत- जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए नामांकन आज से

डूंगरपुर। पंचायत समिति सदस्य एवं जिला परिषद सदस्य के निर्वाचन के लिए कार्यक्रम की घोषणा की गई है। एडीएम केएस चौहान ने बताया कि 4 नवंबर से 9 नवंबर तक सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक कलेक्टर कार्यालय डंूगरपुर, समस्त उपखण्ड कार्यालयों, तहसील कार्यालयों में नामांकन होंगे। 11 नवंबर को नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
