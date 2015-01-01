पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतिस्पर्धा:स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 में इस बार शहरों को भी प्लेटिनियम, गाेल्ड, सिल्वर, कास्य और आकांक्षी श्रेणी मिलेगी

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • अब स्कूल, काॅलेज, हाेटल, वार्ड और मार्केट के साथ ऑफिस की हाेगी स्वच्छता रैकिंग

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 में इस बार डूंगरपुर नगर निकास के साथ स्कूल, मार्केट, वार्ड, हाॅस्पिटल, सरकारी कार्यालय और होटल की परीक्षा ली जाएगी। इसके लिए उनके वहां स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के तहत निर्धारित बिन्दुओं की जांच की जाएगी। इसमें टॉप रहने वाले प्रतिष्ठान काे शहर की सबसे स्वच्छ स्कूल, हाेटल, वार्ड, सरकारी कार्यालय, मार्केट या अस्पताल माना जाएगा। उन्हें बतौर प्रमाण पत्र देकर सम्मानित भी किया जाएगा। इन सभी के लिए सर्वे भी शुरू कर दी गई है। जिसमें अलग-अलग स्थानों का चिह्निकरण करते हुए निर्धारित फॉर्मेट में अंक देकर उसकी ग्रेड निकाली जाएगी।

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 काे लेकर देशभर में तैयारियां शुरू हाे चुकी हैं। इस बार काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण सर्वेक्षण काे थाेड़ा देर शुरू किया है। इसके बावजूद मार्च तक सर्वेक्षण पूरा करके रैंकिंग देने की तैयारी की जा रही है।

इसकाे लेकर स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की तैयारियां डूंगरपुर परिषद की ओर से शुरू कर दी गई है। इसी के तहत इस बार डूंगरपुर शहर में छह संस्थानों काे भी अपनी रैंकिंग सुधारने का मौका दिया गया। वहीं, शहरों काे भी प्लेटिनम, स्वर्ण, रजत, कांस्य, आकांक्षी श्रेणी का पुरस्कार मिलेगा। जिसके आधार पर शहर की पहचान बनाई जाएगी। इस बार स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण में शहरों की रैंकिंग तीन कैटेगरी के आधार पर तय होगी।

वहीं डायरेक्ट ऑब्जरवेशन को हटाते हुए इसे पब्लिक फीडबैक से जोड़ दिया गया है। यानी सर्वे के लिए आने वाली टीमें आम लोगों से चर्चा करके उनके फीडबैक के आधार पर ही तय करेंगी कि शहर धूल मुक्त और कचरा मुक्त है या नहीं। साथ ही शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में डस्टबिन के इंतजाम को भी जांचा जाएगा। स्वच्छ भारत मिशन 2021 के तहत जारी सरकार की नई गाइडलाइन में कई तरह के बदलाव करने के साथ ही पारदर्शिता पर पूरा जोर दिया गया है।

सर्वे में 80 से अधिक स्कूलों सहित छह स्थानों पर दस बिन्दुओं पर हाेगी स्वच्छता जांच
स्कूल: शहर में करीब 80 से अधिक छाेटी-बडी निजी और सरकारी स्कूल संचालित हाे रही है। वहां पर सबसे पहले स्कूल की साफ-सफाई के बारे में जांच की जाएगी।

इसके बाद स्कूल में सुविधा घर जैसे लड़काें के लिए अलग, लड़कियों के लिए अलग, सूखे-गीले कचरे का अलग-अलग संग्रहण कर वाहन में डालने की व्यवस्था, स्कूल के प्रत्येक कक्ष में डस्टबीन, स्कूल के आसपास साफ-सफाई, स्कूल स्वच्छता संबंधित संदेश या पाेस्ट लगाए, स्कूल में पौधारोपण या वृक्षारोपण किया गया है। स्कूल में वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग की गई है। इस पर नगर परिषद टीम की ओर से विस्तृत जांच कर अंक दिए जाएंगे। जिसके बाद शहर की सबसे स्वच्छ स्कूल का खिताब दिया जाएगा।

मार्केट: शहर में मार्केट का भी स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण हाेगा। जिसमें माॅल, समूह में दूकाने, काॅम्पलेक्स, वाणिज्य इकाई और दुकानें शामिल है। यहां पर साफ-सफाई की जांच की जाएगी। इसके अलावा मार्केट में दुकानदार कचरा संग्रहण का चार्ज देते है। मार्केट में सूखे और गीले कचरे का अलग-अलग एकत्रित करते हुए वाहन में दिया जाता है।

मार्केट में नालियां साफ स्थिति में है। मार्केट में पॉलीथिन का उपयोग प्रतिबंधित है। मार्केट में बनी दुकानों पर स्वच्छता संबंधित संदेश या बैनर लगे हुए है। मार्केट में कितनी दुकानों में वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग बनवाया है। मार्केट में शौचालय बना है। शौचालय में साबुन उपलब्ध है। मार्केट में पर्याप्त मात्रा में ट्विन वाले डस्टबीन रखे गए हैं।

वार्ड: स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में इस बार 40 वार्ड की रैंकिंग जारी की जाएगी। जिसमें काैनसा वार्ड कितना प्रतिशत साफ-सफाई की गई हैं। वार्ड में बनी सड़काें पर गड्ढों की संख्या, कितने प्रतिशत नागरिक यूजर चार्ज देते हैं। वार्ड में सूखे-गीले कचरा पात्र में एकत्रित कर संग्रहण कर वाहन में डालते हैं। वार्ड में नालियां कितनी साफ है। वार्ड के आसपास का क्षेत्र साफ-सफाई की गई है। वार्ड में निर्माण सामग्री सड़काें पर रखी हुई है। वार्ड के कितने घरों में वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग किया हुआ है। वार्ड में पौधारोपण की क्या स्थिति है। वार्ड में स्वच्छता संबंधित संदेश या बैनर लगे हुए हैं।

हाेटल: शहर की सभी होटल में स्वच्छता, शाैचालय, गीला-सूखा कचरा एकत्रित कर वाहन में डालने की जानकारी लेनी हाेगी। इसमें यहां पर प्रत्येक कमरे में डस्टबीन रखने, होटल में निशुल्क आरओ पानी उपलब्ध कराने की व्यवस्था की जांच हाेगी। जिसके लिए शहर की होटल व्यापारियों काे सूचना भेजकर तैयार किया जा रहा है। जिससे स्वच्छता जांचने वाली टीम काे निराशा नहीं मिले।

हाॅस्पिटल: शहर के सभी हॉस्पीटल की रैंकिंग भी जारी की जाएगी।जिसमें हॉस्पीटल की साफ-सफाई की गई है। हॉस्पीटल में शौचालय साफ है, वहां पर हाथ धाेने के लिए बेसिन बने। उसमें साबुन की व्यवस्था की गई है। मरीजों के लिए निशुल्क आरओ पानी उपलब्ध है। हॉस्पीटल में बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट काे अलग-अलग श्रेणी में एकत्रित किया गया है।

ये हैं नई कैटेगरी

  • सिटीजन वॉयस (1800 अंक)- फीडबैक, इंगेजमेंट, एक्सपीरिएंस, स्वच्छता एप और इनोवेशन
  • सर्विस लेवल प्रोग्राम (2400 अंक)- कूड़े को अलग-अलग करना, कूड़ा निस्तारण और सैनिटाइजेशन
  • सर्टिफिकेशन (1800 अंक)- कूड़ा मुक्त शहर, ओडीएफ और जलापूर्ति

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण काे लेकर छह श्रेणी में अब स्थानीय टीम जांच कर इन प्रतिष्ठान काे स्वच्छता का प्रमाण पत्र दिया जाएगा। - विकास लाेढ़ा, एईएन

किस कैटेगरी के लिए कितने अंक

  • 100 अंक स्वच्छता में इनोवेशन के हैं।
  • 350 अंक स्वच्छता एप के। एप के जरिये आने वाली शिकायतों के निराकरण पर भी यह तय किए जाएंगे।
  • 300 अंक सिटीजन अनुभव के हैं। ऑब्जरवेशन चर्चा के आधार पर किया जाएगा।
  • 450 अंक सिटीजन वॉइस के हैं। सफाई में लोगों के जुड़ाव के आधार पर तय किए जाएंगे।
  • 600 अंक सिटीजन फीडबैक के हैं। इसमें लोगों से सवाल पूछे जाएंगे और उसके बाद में उनके जवाबों के आधार पर इन अंको का निर्धारण

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण के अंतर्गत शहर संकेतक का वर्गीकरण
सर्वेक्षण 6 सूचक-वार प्रदर्शन मानदंडों के आधार पर
शहरों को वर्गीकृत किया जाएगा

कचरे को गीला, सूखा और खतरनाक श्रेणियों में विभाजित करना।

  • उत्पन्न गीले कचरे के खिलाफ प्रसंस्करण क्षमता।
  • गीले और सूखे कचरे का प्रसंस्करण और पुनर्चक्रण।
  • निर्माण और विध्वंस (सी एंड डी) अपशिष्ट प्रसंस्करण।
  • लैंडफिल में जाने वाले कचरे का प्रतिशत।
  • शहरों की स्वच्छता स्थिति।
