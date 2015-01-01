पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी- मांगे नहीं मानी ताे काम बंद:आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी का अधिकार देने के विरोध में एलोपैथी डॉक्टरों की सांकेतिक हड़ताल

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • काली पट्टी बांधकर काम किया, चेतावनी- मांगे नहीं मानी ताे काम बंद

आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी करने के अधिकार दिए जाने के विरोध में एलोपैथी के डॉक्टरों द्वारा आईएमए (इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन) के आह्वान पर शुक्रवार को देशव्यापी विरोध प्रदर्शन के तहत जिले में एलोपैथी डॉक्टर काली पट्टी बांधकर काम किया। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि अगर उनकी मांगे नहीं मानी गई तो जल्द ही काम बंद हड़ताल की जाएगी।

हड़ताल के दौरान इमरजेंसी सेवाएं चालू रहेगी। आईएमए जिला सचिव डॉ. दलजीत यादव ने बताया कि हड़ताल के दौरान सभी गैर जरूरी और गैर कोविड सेवाएं बंद रहेंगी। शुक्रवार को सभी डॉक्टर्स ने सांकेतिक हड़ताल के तहत सुबह अपनी-अपनी बांह पर काली पट्टी बांधी और ओपीडी, इमरजेंसी व वार्डों में सेवाएं देने पहुंचे। सचिव डॉ. यादव ने बताया कि कुछ दिनों पूर्व सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया मेडिसन की ओर से जारी अधिसूचना में कहा गया था कि आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक भी अब जनरल और आर्थोपेडिक सर्जरी के साथ नाक, कान, गला आदि की सर्जरी कर सकेंगे।

डॉ. यादव ने बताया कि इससे मिक्सोपेथी को बढ़ावा मिलेगा, जो सही नहीं हैं। यह आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों का विरोध न होकर निर्णय का विरोध है। विरोध प्रदर्शन करने वालों में सचिव डॉ. दलजीत यादव, पीएमओ डॉ. कांतिलाल मेघवाल, डॉ. गोकुल प्रजापति, डॉ. वीएस दास, डॉ. राजेश सरैया, डॉ. प्रवीण जैन, डॉ. गौरव यादव, डॉ. संतोष यादव, डॉ. कल्पेश जैन, डॉ. मिसिल जैन, डॉ. घनश्याम शेखावत तथा डॉ. प्रभास भावसार आदि शामिल हुए।

