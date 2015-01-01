पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:शाला दर्पण पोर्टल से होंगे शिक्षण व्यवस्था के आदेश, अब प्रतिनियुक्ति पर शिक्षकाें के ऑफलाइन आदेश नहीं हाेंगे

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
शिक्षा विभाग में शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर नया मॉडल शुरू किया है। इस नए मॉड्यूल के जरिए शिक्षण व्यवस्था तथा कार्य व्यवस्था के आदेश ऑनलाइन जारी किए जा सकेंगे तथा इन आदेशों के आधार पर संबंधित स्कूल प्रधान कार्मिक व शिक्षण को कार्यमुक्त अथवा कार्य ग्रहण करवा सकेंगे। अब सरकारी स्कूलों में कार्यरत शिक्षकों व कार्मिकों को शिक्षण अथवा कार्य व्यवस्था के आदेश ऑफलाइन जारी नहीं होंगे।

इसका सबसे बड़ा असर उन कार्मिकों पर पड़ेगा जो शिक्षण व्यवस्था के नाम पर अपने इच्छित स्थान पर जमे रहते हैं। अब हर शिक्षण व्यवस्था की जानकारी अधिकारियों की निगरानी में रहेगी तथा शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर उपलब्ध रहेगी। शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर शुरू किए गए मॉडल से ही निदेशालय ने पूर्व से ही शिक्षण व्यवस्था में लगे शिक्षकों व कार्मिकों के आदेश की निर्धारित प्रक्रिया अपनाकर 20 दिसंबर तक इसी मॉड्यूल से जारी करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से शिक्षकों की प्रतिनियुक्ति को रोकने के लिए बार-बार आदेश जारी कर प्रयास किए जाते हैं, लेकिन फिर भी प्रतिनियुक्ति या करवा लेते हैं।

