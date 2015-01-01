पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माल्यार्पण:संस्कारित युवापीढ़ी भक्ति मार्ग से जुड़ें : धनेश्वर ननोमा

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान वनवासी कल्याण परिषद् ने झौंथरी के ग्राम पंचायत भिण्डा में भगवान बिरसा मुण्डा को राष्ट्रीय जनजाति गौरव दिवस के रूप में मनाया गया। समाजजन ने उनके चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर और दीप प्रज्जवलित किया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता स्थानीय सरपंच शंकर लाल रोत व वक्ता राजस्थान वनवासी कल्याण परिषद् के प्रदेश जनजाति सह सम्पर्क प्रमुख धनेश्वर ननोमा ने भगवान बिरसा मुण्डा के जीवन चरित्र के बारे में बताते हुए कार्यक्रम सभी समाजों में व्यापक स्तर पर करने का आग्रह किया। उन्होंने कहा कि जनजाति समाज में संस्कारित युवापीढी भक्ति मार्ग से जुडे एवं सेवा कार्य करे।

तहसील मंत्री कल्याण रोत ने बताया कि इस अवसर पर जिला संगठन मंत्री हरीश कुमार, झौंथरी तहसील अध्यक्ष अर्जुनलाल डामोर, तहसील मंत्री कल्याण रोत, गोतमलाल रोत, सोहन रोत, शंकरलाल सुरात, कुबेरचन्द, गणेशलाल उपस्थित रहे। बाबा रामदेव मन्दिर मानातलाई, दामड़ी में भगवान बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती मनाई गई। अखिल भारतीय वनवासी कल्याण आश्रम के एडवोकेट राजेश कटारा के मार्गदर्शन में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि रामदास महाराज, अतिथि शिवगर, मनसुख, कल्याण, विजयपाल परमार, जयंती महाराज, लाला महाराज, हीरालाल कटारा, हरीश महाराज, वीरमल महाराज, भरत रोत, भगवान मनात, गणेश कटारा, लाल महाराज एवं आदिवासी समाज के संत मौजूद थे।

