कुंभकार:घरों में दीये पहुंचा रहे कुंभकार तो रुई का जिम्मा साद समाज के पास,कोई मोल भाव नहीं, नेग के रूप में मिलता हैं गेहूं, चावल, घी, अच्छी ग्राहकी की आस

नवलश्याम4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली पर वागड़ क्षेत्र में मिट्टी के दीये घर घर पहुंचाने की पुश्तैनी परंपरा आज भी कुंभकार निभा रहे है। वहीं, दीये में जलने वाली रुई को साद समाज के लोग घर घर पहुंचा रहे है। नवलश्याम क्षेत्र के एक गांव में दीये पहुंचाने आए गौतम प्रजापत ने बताया कि पिछले कुछ सालों से मिट्टी के बर्तन बनाने का काम चाइनीज उत्पादों के कारण प्रभावित हुआ था लेकिन कोरोनाकाल के बाद मिट्टी के बर्तनों की मांग बढ़ी है।

यजमानों के घर दीपावली से पूर्व शगुन के रूप में दीपक पहुंचाने की पुश्तैनी परंपरा को उन्होंने आज भी कायम रखा है। कुंभकारों द्वारा हर गांव में हर घर पांच-सात दीये, मेरिये देते है। इनका मोल-भाव नहीं होता है। कुंभकार व रुई वाले को गेहूं, चावल, घी, आदि दिया जाता है। इससे आर्थिक सहायता हो जाती है। दीपावली पूर्व इनका घरों पर यजमानों द्वारा बेसब्री से इंतजार किया जाता है।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि कुंभकार के मिट्टी के दीपक में सुख ,समृद्धि व अनेक परिवारों की दुआएं जुड़ी हुई होती है। माता लक्ष्मी के पूजन में मिट्टी के दीये का महत्व अधिक रहता है। कनबा के हुका साद ने बताया कि दीवाली पर रुई देने की पुश्तैनी परम्परा को बरकार रखा है। ये पिछले 3 दशक से गांव में रुई घर घर जाकर देते है।

चाइनीज आइटमों के बहिष्कार से बढ़ी उम्मीद
मिट्टी के दीपक बनाकर बेचने वाले कुंभकार दीपावली पर अच्छी आमदनी की उम्मीद है। इस बार चाइनीज उत्पादों के बहिष्कार के कारण स्वदेशी सामान की मांग बढ़ने लगी है। इससे कुंभकार समाज के पुश्तैनी धंधे ने रफ्तार पकड़ी है। इस बार दीपावली पर घर की मुंडेर, दरवाजे व पूजा स्थान पर जलाने के लिए अलग अलग साइज के और डिजाइन के दीये बाजार में उपलब्ध है। इनकी मांग ज्यादा रहती है। हालांकि आज की आधुनिक पीढ़ी के लिए आगे इस परंपरा को बरकरार रखना मुश्किल कहा जा रहा है।

