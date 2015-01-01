पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:मतदाता सूची में छात्र-छात्राओं के नाम जुड़वाने के लिए विधानसभावार बैठक

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
जिले में मतदाता सूचियों की विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम में जिला डूंगरपुर के समस्त राजकीय व निजी विद्यालयों में पात्र 18-19 वर्ष की आयु की पात्र छात्र-छात्राओं की नाम जोड़े जाने के संबंध में 14 दिसंबर को क्रमशः विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र डूंगरपुर, आसपुर, सागवाड़ा एवं चौरासी में निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारियों उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट की उपस्थिति में पात्र अध्ययनरत 18-19 वर्ष की आयु के छात्र-छात्राओं के नाम अधिक से अधिक जोड़ने संबंधी बैठक आयोजित की जाएगी।

एडीएम कृष्णपाल सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि इसके तहत कोई भी पात्र मतदाता नाम जोड़ने से वंचित ना रहें, इस दिशा में कार्य किया जाएगा। इसके तहत विधान सभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र डूंगरपुर-158 का राजमाता विजय राजे सिंधिया ऑडिटोरियम डूंगरपुर नया अस्पताल के पास सुबह11ः00 बजे से, आसपुर-160 का पंचायत समिति सभागार आसपुर में दोपहर 12ः00 बजे, सागवाड़ा-160 का पंचायत समिति सभागार सागवाड़ा तथा विधानसभा क्षेत्र चौरासी का पंचायत समिति सभागार सीमलवाड़ा में सुबह 11ः00 बजे से तथा शाम 4ः00 से कार्यक्रम का आयोजन हाेगा।

मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी डूंगरपुर एवं जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी माध्यमिक डूंगरपुर को जिले के समस्त राजकीय एवं निजी विद्यालयों में अध्ययनरत अट्ठारह-उन्नीस वर्ष की आयु के छात्र-छात्राओं के नाम जोड़ने के संबंध में अधीनस्थ प्रधानाचार्य एवं प्रधानाध्यापकों को कार्यक्रम स्थल पर निर्धारित समय पर भिजवाने के लिए अनिवार्य रूप से पालन कराने के निर्देश दिए।

