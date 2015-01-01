पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जीवाड़ा:10 साल पहले माैत, काेई वारिस नहीं, पटवारी की फर्जी मुहर व हस्ताक्षर से उठा लिए भूमि अवाप्ति के 9 लाख

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • आमझरा ग्राम पंचायत के पटवारी की मुहर और हस्ताक्षर से किया फर्जीवाड़ा
  • उदयपुर के एक बैंक खाते में गई राशि, इसी साल उठाई राशि, भूमि की जांच काे आने पर पड़ाेसी ने किया खुलासा

(सिद्धार्थ शाह)
जिले के एक पटवारी की फर्जी मोहर बना व फर्जी हस्ताक्षर करके एनएचएआई नेशनल हाइवे ऑथोरिटी आफ इंडिया का अवैध रूप से 9 लाख रुपए से अधिक का अवार्ड जारी कराने का मामला सामने आया है। अवार्ड उस व्यक्ति के नाम का जारी कराया है, जिसकी मौत करीब 10 साल पहले ही हो गई। नेशनल हाइवे आठ पर भूमि अवाप्त के बदले मुआवजे का फर्जीवाड़ा खुल कर सामने आया है। बताया जा रहा है कि 9 लाख रुपए से अधिक की राशि उदयपुर जिले में स्थित मरुधरा बैंक के खाते में गई थी। दरअसल, नेशनल हाइवे आठ पर अहमदाबाद उदयपुर खंड के लिए 355.200 किमी से 388.200 किमी तक इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर युक्त या रहित भूमि के समस्त खातेदार की रिपोर्ट मांगी गई थी।

मौका​ अनुसार रिपोर्ट चाही गई थी। पटवार हल्का आमझरा ने समस्त खातेदारों के साथ जगन्नाथ पुत्र केवला मीणा की रिपोर्ट 24 जनवरी 2020 को तैयार कर तहसील कार्यालय में पेश की। आमझरा में भूमि अवाप्ति के खसरा नंबर को सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्रालय का नामांतरण दर्ज करने व अवार्ड प्रतिलिपि का आदेश उपखंड अधिकारी डूंगरपुर, तहसीलदार बिछीवाड़ा से प्राप्त हुआ। इसी अाधार पर जुलाई 2020 में राशि जगन्नाथ के दिए गए खाता नंबर में स्थानान्तरित की गई।

इसके बाद बिछीवाड़ा के आमझरा में अन्य खातेदार के साथ जगन्नाथ पुत्र केवला मीणा से नामांतरण दर्ज करने संबंधी जांच करने गए ताे पड़ाेसी खातेदार गणेश पुत्र मनजी ने पटवारी को बताया कि जगन्नाथ की मौत करीब 10 वर्ष पूर्व हो चुकी है। इसकी कोई संतान नहीं है। इसका कोई वारिसान नहीं है। इसके बाद मामला कुछ गड़बड़ लगा तो पटवारी ने अपने स्तर पर जांच करना शुरू किया। जांच में सामने आया कि जगन्नाथ पुत्र केवला मीणा का अवार्ड जारी हो चुका है। इसके लिए कोई नोटिस तामील नहीं हुआ है।

सहमति पत्र व कब्जा सुपुर्दगी का आवेदन भी प्रस्तुत नहीं किया है। इस पर पटवारी ने हस्ताक्षर भी नहीं किए। पटवारी का दावा है कि जिस तरह की रिपोर्ट की गई है, वह पटवार हल्का की ओर से नहीं की जाती है। पटवार हल्का की ओर से वर्तमान जमाबंदी अनुसार रिपोर्ट की जाती है। फर्जी हस्ताक्षर व मुहर के जरिए गिरदावर व तहसीलदार से रिपोर्टिंग करवाई है।

अवार्ड जारी होकर खाते में जमा भी हो गया, दो लोगों पर षड़यंत्र का आरोप
7 अक्टूबर 2020 को पता चला कि जगन्नाथ पुत्र केवला मीणा का अवार्ड जारी हो गया है। खाते में चेक जमा हो गया है। आठ अक्टूबर को देखने पर पता चला कि फर्जी मोहर व फर्जी हस्ताक्षर पाए गए। अवाप्त भूमि का मुआवजा भुगतान के लिए आवेदन पत्र, सहमति पत्र, कब्जा सुपुर्दगी पर पटवार हल्का आमझरा की फर्जी मोहर लगा कर हस्ताक्षर करना पाया है। आवश्यक दस्तावेज, जन आधार कार्ड, बैंक डिटेल से जानकारी लेने पर पता चला कि उदयपुर जिले के गिर्वा पंचायत समिति के बारा फला लखमात निवासी प्रकाश पुत्र वागा मीणा, गिर्वा बोरी कुआं निवासी शंकर पुत्र काना मीणा ने जालसाजी करते हुए जगन्नाथ बना कर फर्जी दस्तावेज व फर्जी मोहर बना सरकार को नुकसान पहुंचाया।

हैंड राइटिंग की जांच कराने के लिए पुलिस को रिपोर्ट दी है। दस्तावेज पर मोहर फर्जी व हस्ताक्षर भी फर्जी है। पुलिस को संलग्न कर दस्तावेज भी दिए हैं।
मोहनलाल मोलात, पटवारी

पुलिस के सामने बड़ा सवाल, आखिर कैसे किया फर्जीवाड़ा, किससे बनवाई मोहर
लाम्बाभाटड़ा निवासी पटवारी मोहनलाल मनात ने हैंड राइटिंग की जांच कराने के लिए पुलिस को रिपोर्ट कर रखी है। पुलिस थाने धोखाधड़ी, आपराधिक षडयंत्र समेत विभिन्न धाराओं में मामला दर्ज हो चुका है। जांच सहायक उप निरीक्षण लक्ष्मण लाल को दी गई है। अब पुलिस की जांच में सामने आएगा कि यह फर्जीवाड़ा कैसे हुआ है।

पटवारी की फर्जी मोहर कैसे बनी, इस पर हस्ताक्षर किसने किए। इसमें अन्य कौन लोग शामिल है। पटवारी के फर्जी मोहर के बाद गिरदावर व तहसीलदार से ऐसे ही रिपोर्ट करवाना भी जांच का विषय है। अंदेशा यह जताया जा रहा है कि हाईवे की जमीन के मुआवजे में कई लाेग इस तरह के खेल में लिप्त है। अब पुलिस जिस खाते में राशि जमा हुई है, उस खाताधारक से पड़ताल करेगी। माना जा रहा है कि इस मामले में कई और चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हाे सकते है।

