सागवाड़ा से खबर:युवक और महिला ने बनाई स्कूटी गैंग, ढाई साल में 68 वारदातें की, दोनों गिरफ्तार

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
करीब ढाई साल पहले एक युवा और विधवा महिला ने लोगों को लूटने का जो सिलसिला शुरू किया, वह ढाई साल में 68 लोगों तक पहुंच गया। सारा खेल लालच और छाेटी लूट का था। इसलिए लूट के शिकार अपनी फजीहत से बचने के लिए पुलिस तक पहुंचे ही नहीं और इन दाेनाें ने हर पांचवे दिन किसी न किसी एक काे अपना शिकार बनाया। स्कूटी गैंग तक बना ली। इसमें युवक फर्जी सचिव बन कर व महिला पेंशन चालू कराने वाले विधवा बन कर लोगों को लूटते थे। सागवाड़ा, चितरी व साबला सर्कल यानी 50 किलाेमीटर के दायरे में लोगों को लूटने की 68 वारदात कर चुके हैं।

अकेले सागवाड़ा सर्कल में 49 वारदातें की है। पुलिस के सामने आई एक रिपोर्ट के बाद दोनों आरोपी पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गए। पुलिस ने दिवड़ा बड़ा निवासी दीपक पुत्र वल्लभजी पंचाल, मडकोला निवासी जशोदा पत्नी स्वर्गीय रामचंद्र मीणा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। आरोपियों से पूछताछ में अन्य वारदातों का खुलासा होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। पुलिस काे इस मामले का पता हाल ही में हुए एक घटना के बाद चला।

इसमें सब्जी बेचने के लिए सागवाड़ा आई चिबुड़ा फला बलरामपुर निवासी कल्पना पत्नी किशोर ननोमा को एक युवक ने झांसा देकर उसके गहने और रुपए लूटे थे। कल्पना ने बताया कि 16 नवंबर को वह सब्जी बेचने के बाद वापस जाने के लिए सागवाड़ा आरा बस स्टैंड पर खड़ी थी, इसी दौरान एक स्कूटी सवार युवक आया और उसके पास खड़े होकर मोबाइल पर किसी से बात करने लगा कि मैं पंचायत से बोल रहा हूं, सचिव हूं आज लास्ट फॉर्म भर रहा हूं, तीन लाख रुपए मिलने वाले हैं। फिर कल्पना से कहने लगा कि तुम्हारा फार्म भरना है तो चलो, आज लास्ट दिन है तुम धर्म की बहन हो मैं झूठ थोड़ी बोल रहा हूं।

ऐसा कह कर उसकी स्कूटी पर बिठाया और तहसील के पास ले गया। जहां कल्पना को स्कूटी से उतारा और कहा कि फार्म भरने के लिए तेरा फोटो खींचना पड़ेगा। ऐसा कह कर कहा कि कान में पहनी बालियां निकाल दो, कान की दोनों सोने की बालियां उतार कर तुम्हारे पास में रख दो, फिर उसको रुमाल में बांध इसी बीच युवक उसे धक्का देकर भाग गया। पर्स में सोने की बालिया नंग 2, चांदी की मछलिया नंग 4 और करीब 10 हजार नकद थे। इसी मामले की पड़ताल की तो पूरा मामले सामने आ गया।

दो कांस्टेबलों ने किया खुलासा : थानाधिकारी अजय सिंह राव ने बताया कि धोखाधड़ी व लूट का मामला सामने आने के बाद उपनिरीक्षक लक्ष्मणलाल, सहायक उपनिरीक्षक शंकर सिंह, कांस्टेबल हर्षवर्धन सिंह, हेमेंद्र सिंह व जितेंद्र सिंह को टीम में शामिल किया। वारदात के खुलासे में जितेंद्र सिंह व हेमेंद्र सिंह की विशेष भूमिका रही।

पीड़ित के साथ घटना स्थल पहुंच कर निरीक्षण किया। घटना वक्त बोली गई भाषा, पहनावा, गाड़ी व चेहरे के संबंध में जानकारी जुटाई। पीड़ित की ओर से बताए गए स्थान के आसपास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले गए। इस पर पीड़ित की ओर से बताए गए हुलिए का व्यक्ति स्कूटी पर सवार मिला। फुटेज के जरिए सागवाड़ा व आसपास के गांव मुखबिर तंत्र को सक्रिय किया। इस दौरान सूचना मिली कि उक्त हुलिये के व्यक्ति सरोदा, वमासा, पादरड़ी बड़ी की तरफ देखे गए है। इस पर टीम तलाश करने के लिए पहुंची तो सरोदा चौकी से सरोदा के बीच उक्त हुलिये के व्यक्ति स्कूटी पर नजर आए। राव ने बताया िक इन दाेनाें से पूछताछ की ताे एक के बाद एक वारदाताें के खुलासे सामने आते गए।

