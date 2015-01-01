पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:आखिरी सावे पर मावठ, पारा 6 डिग्री गिरा, गुजरात के पास अरब सागर में बना चक्रवाती हवा का असर

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
वागड़ अंचल के डूंगरपुर, बांसवाड़ा में शुक्रवार तड़के से ही रिमझिम बारिश शुरू हाे गई। सुबह से ही धूप नहीं निकली है। बारिश होने से तापमान में 6 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। इससे ठंड का असर बढ़ गया। गुरुवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री था जाे शुक्रवार काे गिरकर 26 डिग्री हाे गया।

शुक्रवार रात 8 बजे न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जबकि गत गुरुवार काे 22 डिग्री था। यानी कि बारिश के बाद दिन के तापमान में 6 डिग्री तथा रात के तापमान में 7 डिग्री गिरावट हुई हैं। बेमौसम बारिश से सबसे अधिक परेशानियों का सामना शादी विवाह वाले परिवारों को करना पड़ा।

दिन में रिमझिम बारिश के दौरान बारातों को गुजरते देखा गया। शुक्रवार को इस साल का अंतिम मुहूर्त होने से शहर सहित जिलेभर में अनेक परिवारों के यहां शादी समारोहों का आयोजन था। बेमौसम बारिश ने शादी विवाह वाले घरों में रंग में भंग डाल दिया। आसपुर, पाड़वा, बिछीवाड़ा, सीमलवाड़ा, गलियाकोट, जपुर, खेरवाड़ा, डूंगरपुर, नवलश्याम, सरोदा आदि अनेक क्षेत्रों में बारिश हुई। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो गुजरात के पास अरब सागर में चक्रवाती हवाओं का क्षेत्र बनने से मौसम में अचानक बदलाव आया है। आगामी तीन-चार दिन तक बारिश की संभावना रहेगी।

