कार्य बहिष्कार:वेतन के लिए कार्य बहिष्कार पर उतरे मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल के कर्मचारी

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर के प्रयास पर राजमेस ने तत्काल प्रभारी प्रिंसिपल बनाया, दो दिन में होगा सेलरी भुगतान

वेतन न मिलने से मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल का स्टॉफ बुधवार को कार्य बहिष्कार कर धरना पर उतर आया, इससे सामान्य अस्पताल की ओपीडी बंद हो गई तथा मेडिकल कॉलेज में शिक्षण व्यवस्था ठप हो गई। रेजीडेंट डॉक्टर, लैब टेक्निशियन, वार्डबॉय, स्वीपर, सुरक्षा गार्ड, मेल नर्स सहित करीब 300 कर्मचारी धरने पर बैठ गए। ओपीडी में इलाज कराने आए मरीजों की लाइनें लग गई।

जिला कलेक्टर ने तत्काल ही मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रभारी प्रिंसीपल, अधीक्षक, पीएमओ, एकाउंट शाखा के अधिकारियों को बुलाया और बैठक रखी। राजमेस जयपुर के अधिकारियों को कलेक्टर ने समस्या से अवगत कराया। राजमेस अधिकारियों ने सीनियरिटी के आधार पर अधीक्षक डॉ. श्रीकांत असावा को तत्काल प्रभारी प्रिंसीपल बनाया और शाम तक डीडीओ पावर दिए गए। अभी फिलहाल सभी कर्मचारियों का एक-एक माह का सेलरी भुगतान किया जाएगा, जिससे सभी कर्मचारी दीपावली का त्यौहारी बिना किसी आर्थिक संकट से मना सकेंगे। आगामी दिनों में बकाया भुगतान किया जाएगा। इस आश्वासन के बाद सभी कर्मचारी पुन: काम पर लौटे और मरीजों का इलाज शुरू किया तथा मेडिकल कॉलेज में शिक्षण व्यवस्थाएं भी सुचारू हुई।

एमसीएच लेबर रूम, आईसीयू, कोविड आईसीयू, बच्चों की एमटीसी यूनिट में सेवाएं रही चालू, अन्य सभी जगह व्यवस्थाएं गड़बड़ाई : रेजीडेंट डॉक्टर, लैब टेक्निशियन, वार्डबॉय, स्वीपर, सुरक्षा गार्ड, मेल नर्स सहित करीब 300 कर्मचारी कार्य बहिष्कार पर उतरने से मेडिकल कॉलेज व सामान्य अस्पताल में व्यवस्थाएं गड़बड़ा गई। हालांकि कार्य बहिष्कार के दौरान एमसीएच लेबर रूम, आईसीयू, कोविड आईसीयू, बच्चो की गहन चिकित्सा ईकाई यानी एमटीसी यूनिट में सेवाएं चालू लेकिन सामान्य अस्पताल, एमसीएच और जिला कोविड अस्पताल की ओपीडी बंद रहने से तीनों स्थानों पर मरीजों की लाइनें लग गई। स्वीपरों ने सुबह अस्पताल में सफाई नहीं की जिससे वार्ड के अंदर व बाहर गलियों में कचरा पड़ा। सुबह करीब 11.30 बजे कार्य बहिष्कार समाप्त होने के बाद सभी कर्मचारी पुन: काम पर लौटे। इसके बाद स्वीपरों ने सफाई कार्य शुरू किया, वार्डबॉय अपने वार्डों में पहुंचे और मरीजों की सारसंभाल ली।

प्रिंसीपल डॉ. जाडेजा की रही गंभीर लापरवाही, चाहते तो मेडिकल अवकाश पर जाने से पहले सेलरी भुगतान कर सकते थे : कर्मचारियों को सेलरी भुगतान अटकने के पीछे प्रिंसीपल डॉ. जेएम जाडेजा की गंभीर लापरवाही सामने आई है। गत 5 नवम्बर को प्रिंसीपल डॉ. जाडेजा ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दिया और 6 नवम्बर को मेडिकल अवकाश पर अपने घर गुजरात चले गए। प्रिंसीपल का प्रभार डॉ. गौरव गुलरेज को दे गए। मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में कर्मचारियों का वेतन भुगतान की मांग पिछले दो माह से ज्यादा तूल पकड़ी हुई है। गत दिनों जिला कलेक्टर भी दीपावली से पूर्व 10 नवम्बर तक वेतन भुगतान करने के लिए कह चुके थे। जिससे कर्मचारियों की दीपावली काली न हो। लेकिन प्रिंसीपल डॉ. जाडेजा ने वेतन भुगतान के प्रति गंभीरता नहीं बरती। अवकाश पर जाने से पूर्व डॉ. गौरव गुलरेज को प्रभार दिया गया लेकिन इनके पास डीडीओ पावर न होने से कर्मचारियों को वेतन भुगतान हो नहीं सकता था। ऐसे में कर्मचारियों को दीपावली पर वेतन भुगतान किसी भी सूरत में होना मुनासिब नहीं था। एक तरह से प्रिंसीपल डॉ. जाडेजा ने कर्मचारियों का वेतन जानबूझकर अटकाया था, जबकि कॉलेज के पास वेतन का पूरा फंड भी मौजूद था।

क्लीनिकल, नोन क्लीनिकल फेकल्टी को दो माह व ठेका कर्मचारियों को एक माह का भुगतान दो दिन में मिलेगा : कर्मचारियों के वेतन भुगतान की समस्या को लेकर जिला कलेक्टर ने बुधवार सुबह आपात बैठक बुलाई। जिसमें राजमेस को पूरी समस्या से अवगत कराया गया। इसके बाद राजमेस ने अधीक्षक डॉ. श्रीकांत असावा को तत्काल प्रभारी प्रिंसीपल बनाए जाने के आदेश जारी किए, साथ ही वेतन भुगतान के लिए उनके डिजीटल हस्ताक्षर को मान्यता दी। प्रिंसीपल डॉ. असावा ने बताया कि मेडिकल कॉलेज के क्लीनिकल और नोन क्लीनिकल स्टॉफ को तीन माह अगस्त, सितम्बर व अक्टूबर का भुगतान किया जाना है। इसमें से अगस्त का भुगतान तीन दिन पूर्व हो चुका है, सितम्बर का भुगतान आगामी दो दिन में हो जाएगा। अक्टूबर माह के भुगतान के लिए राजमेस से फंड मांगा जाएगा। इधर, मेडिकल कॉलेज के अधीन सभी ठेका कर्मचारियों को एक-एक माह का भुगतान गुरुवार शाम तक इनके खातों में जमा करा दिया जाएगा। आगामी दिनों में फंड आने के बाद बकाया भुगतान किया जाएगा।

