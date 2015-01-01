पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरक्षण का लाभ:टीएसपी में एमबीसी वर्ग के आरक्षण का लाभ नहीं मिलने पर लबाना समाज लामबंद

डूंगरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश भर में चल रहे आरक्षण के आंदोलनों के बीच अब जिले में लबाना समाज ने एमबीसी आरक्षण को लेकर मांग उठाई है। लबाना समाज के प्रतिनिधि शुक्रवार को 11 सूत्रीय मांग लेकर जिले के बिछीवाड़ा एवं डूंगरपुर एसडीएम से मिले और उन्हें ज्ञापन सौंप टीएसपी में एमबीसी वर्ग में लबाना जाति के शामिल होने के बाद भी आरक्षण का लाभ नही मिलने के मामले से अवगत करवाया।

उदयपुर जिले के खैरवाड़ा में आड़ीवली गांव के लोगों ने इस विषय पर खैरवाड़ा एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा। माड़ा एवं बिछीवाड़ा से ज्ञापन देने पहुंचे समाज जनों ने लबाना समाज को एमबीसी वर्ग के अंतर्गत राज्य एवं न्यायिक सेवाओं में नॉन टीएसपी की तर्ज पर आरक्षण का लाभ देने,एमबीसी वर्ग का 5% आरक्षण लाभ ईडब्ल्यूएस वर्ग की तरह ही देने की मांग सहित मंडल आयोग, स्वामीनाथन आयोग की अनुशंसा को लागू करने

राष्ट्रीय जनगणना 2021 में एमबीसी का कॉलम जोड़ने, डूंगरपुर जिला मुख्यालय पर छात्रावास स्थापित कर देवनारायण योजना अंतर्गत स्कूटी का लाभ दिए जाने, रीट के लेवल प्रथम में 36% पर पात्रता दिए जाने, एसबीसी की तरह ही एमबीसी का प्रमाण पत्र जारी करने,आर्थिक पिछड़ेपन की रिपोर्ट तैयार कर संवैधानिक अधिसूचना जारी करवाने तथा टीएसपी क्षेत्र में एमबीसी वर्ग को पंचायतीराज चुनाव में प्रतिनिधित्व दिए जाने एवं कृषि सुविधाओं में छूट दिए जाने की मांग की है।

