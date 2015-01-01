पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:11 दिन में 439 से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले 12 उदयपुर और सात अहमदाबाद गए

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोेटो
  • त्योहार, चुनाव और शादियों की भीड़ बनी संक्रमण फैलने का मुख्य कारण
  • लोगों को पहले से ज्यादा सावचेती की जरूरत, एसिम्टोमेटिक, गंभीर मरीज भी आने लगे

कोरोना संक्रमण एक बार फिर से जोर पकडऩे लगा है। दीपावली से अब तक जिले में 439 से अधिक मरीज मिले चुके हैं। चिंता का विषय तो यह है कि पहले जहां एसिम्टोमेटिक मरीज मिल रहे थे वहीं अब लक्षण वाले मरीजों की संख्या भी लगातार बढ़ रही है। शुक्रवार रात को जिला कोविड अस्पताल, सागवाड़ा व अन्य अस्पतालों से 12 मरीज उदयपुर व 7 मरीज अहमदाबाद रेफर किए हैं।

गंभीर मरीजों हर उम्र के लोग शामिल है। संक्रमितों में कई बच्चे भी शामिल है। विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो मरीजों की संख्या में अचानक हुई वृद्धि के पीछे तीन बड़े कारण है, दीपावली, चुनाव और शादियां।

यह तीनों ही कारणों से लोगों का आवागमन बढ़ गया है तथा संक्रमण से बचने मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व सैनिटाइजर को भुला दिया है। जबकि ऐसे में लोगों को संक्रमण से बचने के लिए ज्यादा सावचेती की जरूरत है।

डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि 5 नवंबर के बाद दीपावली को लेकर बाजारों में लोगों का आवागमन बढऩे लगा था। एक तरफ जहां बाजार में लोग खरीददारी को आना शुरू हो गए थे वहीं दुकानदारों द्वारा माल खरीदने के लिए अहमदाबाद पहुंचना शुरू हो गए थे।

इस भागमभाग में कब वह संक्रमण की चपेट में आ गए, पता ही नहीं चला। लॉकडाउन लगने से सभी वर्ग के व्यापारियों का धंधा पूरी तरह से चौपट हो गया था। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि दीपावली के बाद चुनाव व शादियों का सीजन शुरू हो गया है। बाजार में कब कहां कौन संक्रमित मिले, कहा नहीं जा सकता है। ऐसे में लोगों को पहले से ज्यादा सतर्क रहना होगा। हालांकि प्रदेश में धारा 144 लागू की गई है, लेकिन सावधानी जरूरी है।

अभी कोविड अस्पताल में 42, सागवाड़ा अस्पताल 9, सुरपुर सेंटर पर 15 भर्ती: जिला कोविड अस्पताल के पॉजिटिव वार्ड में अभी 42 मरीज, सागवाड़ा अस्पताल के कोविड सेंटर पर 9 और सुरपुर कोविड केयर सेंटर पर 15 मरीज भर्ती है।

यानी कि इन तीनों स्थानों पर अभी 66 मरीज इलाज पर है। यह वह मरीज है तो दीपावली के बाद पॉजिटिव आए। इनमें से कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीज गंभीर की श्रेणी में हैं। जबकि एसिम्टोमेटिक यानी बिना लक्षण वाले मरीजों को उनके घर पर आईसोलेट किया गया है।

