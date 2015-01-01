पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मतदान:चार पंचायत समितियों के 85 बूथों पर 50 %से अधिक मतदान

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 480 बूथों में से केवल एक केन्द्र पर 85% से अधिक मतदान

पंचायतराज चुनाव के तहत जिले की चार पंचायत समितियों क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद सदस्य व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए सोमवार को हुआ। इस बार प्रथम चरण में 480 मतदान केन्द्र पर हुए मतदान में सिर्फ एक मतदान केन्द्र पर 85 प्रतिशत से अधिक मतदान हुआ है। प्रभारी अधिकारी सांख्यिकी प्रकोष्ठ ने बताया कि 94 मतदान केन्द्र पर 20 से 49 प्रतिशत मतदान, 385 मतदान केन्द्रों पर 50 से 85 प्रतिशत मतदान और एक मतदान केन्द्र पर 85 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है। पंचायत समिति आसपुर के 113 मतदान केन्द्र में से 26 पाेलिग बूथ पर 20 से 49 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। वहीं 87 मतदान केन्द्र पर 50 से 85 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। पंचायत समिति दोवड़ा के 120 मतदान केन्द्रों में से 9 मतदान केन्द्र पर 20 से 49 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।वहीं 111 केंद्र पर 50 से 85 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है।

पंचायत समिति डूगरपुर के 133 मतदान केन्द्रों में से 30 मतदान केन्द्र पर 20 से 49 प्रतिशत मतदान हुअा। वहीं 103 मतदान केन्द्रों पर 50 से 85 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है। पंचायत समिति साबला के 114 मतदान केन्द्रों में से 29 पर 20 से 49 प्रतिशत मतदान हुअा। वहीं 84 पर मतदान केन्द्रों पर 50 से 85 प्रतिशत मतदान हुअा। एक मतदान केन्द्र पर 85 प्रतिशत से अधिक मतदान हुआ है।किसी भी कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव ने नहीं किया मतदान : पंचायतराज चुनाव 2020 के तहत जिले की चार पंचायत समितियों में सोमवार को हुए प्रथम चरण के मतदान में किसी भी कोविड पॉजिटिव मतदाता ने मतदान नहीं किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें