सजगता:पुरुषों से दोगुना ज्यादा महिलाओं ने लगवाई कोरोना वैक्सीन

डूंगरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • पहले चरण के वैक्सीनेशन में 5577 महिलाओं और 2138 पुरुषों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन, 4780 हेल्थ वर्कर्स वैक्सीन लगवाने नहीं आए

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर प्रथम चरण का वैक्सीनेशन शुक्रवार को पूर्ण हो गया है। जिले में कुल रजिस्टर्ड हेल्थ वर्कर्स 12495 में 7715 ने वैक्सीन लगवाई है। 4780 हेल्थ वर्कर्स वैक्सीन लगवाने नहीं आए। सबसे खास बात तो यह है कि वैक्सीन लगवाने वालों में सबसे ज्यादा संख्या महिलाओं की 5577 तथा पुरुषों की 2138 रही है।

यानी पुरुषों के मन में वैक्सीन को लेकर भ्रांतियां ज्यादा रही। जबकि महिलाओं ने सभी भ्रांतियों को त्यागते हुए कोरोना संक्रमण से खुद को महफूज रखने के प्रति ज्यादा गंभीरता दिखाई है। एक खास बात और कि 7715 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीनेट करने में कुल 276 डोज डैमेज हुई है।

जिला वैक्सीनेशन प्रभारी एवं आरसीएचओ डॉ. कांतिलाल पलात के अनुसार शनिवार को वैक्सीनेशन के अंतिम दिन जिले में कुल 18 सेंटरों पर वैक्सीेनशन के लिए 18 टीमे लगाई गई। इनमें मेडिकल कॉलेज में 130, श्री हरिदेव जोशी सामान्य अस्पताल में 129, उप जिला अस्पताल सागवाड़ा में 177, सीएचसी आसपुर 56, पूंजपुर 50, साबला 86, बिछीवाड़ा 120, गामड़ी अहाड़ा 50, गैंजी 52, देवलपाल 20, दामड़ी 94, सीमलवाड़ा 187, चीखली 17, डूंगरसारण 18, गलियाकोट 78, एमएम पाटीदार अस्पताल सागवाड़ा 134, जील अस्पताल सागवाड़ा 200, जे आर इंस्टीटयूट ऑफ नर्सिंग सागवाड़ा में 98 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई गई।

शनिवार को वैक्सनेशन का अङ्क्षतम दिन होने से जिला वैक्सीनेशन प्रभारी डॉ. कांतिलाल पलात ने सीएचसी गैंजी पर स्वयं को वैक्सीन लगवाई। अभी वैक्सीनेशन की व्यस्तता के कारण वैक्सीन नहीं लगवा सके थे। जिले में अब दूसरे चरण के लिए भी पंजीयन का काम शुरू हो चुका है। इसके बाद और वैक्सीन की डोज आने के बाद आगे के चरणों के लिए लोगों का चयन किया जाएगा। शहरवासियों को जल्द ही वैक्सीन उपलब्ध हो सकती है क्योंकि कुछ और कम्पनियों की वैक्सीन भी जल्द की उपलब्ध होने की संभावना है।

